Stray Falcons Rescued
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MoECC) has announced the successful rescue of a number of falcons by its specialised teams.
The falcons, which received the necessary veterinary care, will be returned to their natural habitat once they have fully recovered.
The process started after the ministry received reports through the environmental hotline from a number of citizens who had spotted a group of falcons suffering extreme exhaustion.
The ministry's field teams responded immediately, rescuing the birds and providing them with appropriate veterinary care.
“We appreciate the awareness and prompt response of the public, which enabled our teams to intervene and rescue these endangered creatures,” said Yousef al-Hammr, the director of the MoECC's Wildlife Protection Department.“Preserving wildlife is a collective responsibility, and community co-operation is a key pillar in supporting the ministry's efforts to protect biodiversity.”
The MoECC reaffirmed that the environmental hotline is operational round the clock and urged the public to continue reporting any practices that may pose a threat to wildlife or the local environment.
The ministry also reiterated its full commitment to promptly addressing all reports and enhancing joint efforts with the community to protect natural resources, ensuring their sustainability for future generations.
