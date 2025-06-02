403
Awqaf Minister And Haj Campaign Owners Hold Co-Ordination Meeting
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE the Minister of Endowments (Awqaf) and Islamic Affairs and Head of the Qatari Haj Mission Ghanem bin Shaheen al-Ghanem held a meeting with owners and representatives of Qatari Haj campaigns to co-ordinate efforts and exchange views on the requirements of the next phase of Haj in the holy sites, and to provide the best conditions for the pilgrims from Qatar.
The co-ordination meeting, held at the headquarters of the Qatari Haj Mission in Makkah, came before the official start of Haj tomorrow, Dhul-Hijjah 8, 1446 AH (June 4).
This will be followed by the Standing at Arafat, the greatest pillar of Haj, on Thursday, Dhul-Hijjah 9, and the departure to Muzdalifah after sunset on that day, as part of a precise and comprehensive Haj delegation plan developed by the mission.
During his meeting with the owners of the 17 approved Haj campaigns, in the presence of the Haj delegation specialists, HE al-Ghanem reviewed the overall readiness for performing the rituals and ensured the readiness of all campaigns for the Haj delegation plan to the holy sites.
This was in accordance with the comprehensive delegation plan previously developed by the Haj Mission's Communications and Support Unit in co-ordination with the Saudi authorities.
The plan aims to ensure the smooth flow of Haj pilgrims between Makkah and the rest of the holy sites and to enhance comfort and safety, especially with the rising temperatures and crowding at the holy sites.
HE al-Ghanem said that Qatar is committed to providing all means to ensure that its pilgrims perform Haj rituals in a safe, secure, and comfortable environment.
The Qatari Haj Mission is implementing an integrated plan that includes the highest levels of healthcare, field organisation, Shariah awareness, and logistical support, in addition to the use of modern technological means to assist pilgrims and meet their needs.
The minister called on Haj campaign owners to maintain effective communication with the Mission and its field units, and to offer constructive ideas and developmental comments that contribute to enhancing the pilgrims' experience year after year.
HE al-Ghanem praised the significant efforts and facilities provided by the Saudi authorities to serve pilgrims.
The campaign owners commended the efforts of the Haj and Umrah Affairs Department, which began with the early registration phase, followed by the electronic screening and follow-up of pilgrims' cases, through travel and arrival procedures to the Holy Land, and finally the organised reception by mission members at the Co-ordination and Follow-up Unit and the airport at King Abdulaziz Airport and the Haj Airport in Jeddah, and the supervision of their transfer to their residences in Makkah Al Mukarramah.
They also praised the mission's preparations in the Holy Sites, particularly the development of the Arafat Camp according to the highest specifications and standards, and the addition of service facilities that assist pilgrims and facilitate their performance of the Haj ritual in safe and comfortable conditions, in an atmosphere in the most blessed of places and the most blessed of days.
