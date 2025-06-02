Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Ashghal Takes Part In Tree-Planting Event

Ashghal Takes Part In Tree-Planting Event


2025-06-02 11:02:36
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) As part of its ongoing efforts to spread environmental awareness and support social sustainability initiatives, the Public Works Authority (Ashghal), in co-operation with the SDGs Ambassadors Centre, has participated in an environmental event titled“Towards a Cleaner Beach”.

The event in the Al Thakhira area within the“A Flower each Spring” camp marked the distribution of 100 seedlings provided by Ashghal.

The authority's beautification team also participated in educating participants about the importance of agriculture and planting in protecting beaches and preserving ecosystems.

Engineer Jassim Fakhroo from the beautification team stated that the participation of Ashghal in the event aligns with its efforts to plant trees and improve the quality of life, and stems from the commitment to supporting environmental and social initiatives.

MENAFN02062025000067011011ID1109628562

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search