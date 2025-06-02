403
Ashghal Takes Part In Tree-Planting Event
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) As part of its ongoing efforts to spread environmental awareness and support social sustainability initiatives, the Public Works Authority (Ashghal), in co-operation with the SDGs Ambassadors Centre, has participated in an environmental event titled“Towards a Cleaner Beach”.
The event in the Al Thakhira area within the“A Flower each Spring” camp marked the distribution of 100 seedlings provided by Ashghal.
The authority's beautification team also participated in educating participants about the importance of agriculture and planting in protecting beaches and preserving ecosystems.
Engineer Jassim Fakhroo from the beautification team stated that the participation of Ashghal in the event aligns with its efforts to plant trees and improve the quality of life, and stems from the commitment to supporting environmental and social initiatives.
