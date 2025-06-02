Qualcomm's Board Of Directors Appoints Christopher Young To Board

MENAFN - 3BL) SAN DIEGO, June 2, 2025 /3BL/ - Qualcomm Incorporated has announced that its Board of Directors appointed Christopher Young to the Board, effective immediately. Mr. Young will serve on the HR and Compensation Committee.

“We welcome Chris to the Qualcomm Board of Directors and are confident that his strategic vision and deep industry expertise will be invaluable to Qualcomm as we continue to innovate with our technology and drive diversification of our business,” said Mark McLaughlin, Chair of the Board.

Most recently, Mr. Young served as Executive Vice President of Business Development, Strategy, and Ventures at Microsoft Corporation, a position he held since 2020. Prior to this role, Mr. Young was the CEO of McAfee, LLC from 2017 to 2020 and held senior leadership positions at Intel Corporation, Cisco Systems, and VMware, Inc. His career also includes significant contributions to EMC Corporation, AOL, Inc. and other technology companies.

Mr. Young currently serves on the board of directors of American Express and has previously served on the boards of Snap Inc and Rapid7. Mr. Young has also served on the President's National Security and Telecommunications Advisory Committee and is a former Trustee of Princeton University.

Mr. Young holds an MBA from Harvard University and a BA in Public Policy from Princeton University.

