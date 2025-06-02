Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Federal Reserve Board Announces Approval Of Application By Crown Agents Bank Limited

2025-06-02 11:01:20
(MENAFN- The Federal Reserve)

The Federal Reserve Board on Monday announced its approval of the application by Crown Agents Bank Limited, of London, England, to establish a representative office in New York, New York.

Note: On June 2, 2025, the press release was updated to change "representative offices" to "a representative office."

