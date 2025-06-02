Federal Reserve Board Announces Approval Of Application By Crown Agents Bank Limited
The Federal Reserve Board on Monday announced its approval of the application by Crown Agents Bank Limited, of London, England, to establish a representative office in New York, New York.
For media inquiries, please email [email protected] or call 202-452-2955.
Note: On June 2, 2025, the press release was updated to change "representative offices" to "a representative office."
