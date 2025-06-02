Arctech Celebrates Five Years Of Growth In Argentina And Reinforces Its Commitment To The Southern Cone And LATAM
"This anniversary is a recognition of the joint work carried out with our clients, strategic partners, and the Arctech LATAM South team. Every step we've taken has been possible thanks to their trust and collaboration. We look to the future with excitement, knowing that the future of solar energy in LATAM is built on cooperation, technology, and commitment," said Alejandro Silva Zamora, Director LATAM South & Brazil.
Since arriving in Argentina, Arctech has participated in some of the country's most prominent solar projects. With a presence across several provinces, the company has provided cutting-edge technology in developments such as Guañizuil II (117 MW), La Rioja Solar (35 MW), Anchipurac (23 MW), Ullum (25 MW), La Cumbre (15.6 MW), and Tucumán Solar (6 MW), among others. These projects reflect the technical and operational efforts of a committed regional team and a technology offering that stands out for its adaptability, efficiency, and reliability factors that position Arctech above other solutions in the market.
Five years after its arrival in the country, Arctech reaffirms its commitment to delivering a reliable experience supported by local talent and technical service. The company also seeks to continue expanding long-term relationships that enable sustainable projects with regional impact.
About Arctech
Arctech is a global provider of intelligent solar solutions with over 91 GW delivered in more than 40 countries. Its portfolio includes solar trackers, fixed structures, PV cleaning robots, and energy storage systems. In Latin America, the company has a strong presence and a team of over 60 professionals, positioning itself as a strategic partner in the region's energy transformation.
