French Open 2025: 5 Grand Slam Records Novak Djokovic Can Achieve Before Retiring

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Novak Djokovic recently achieved 100 match wins at Roland Garros, becoming the second player to do so after Rafael Nadal. The Serbian tennis legend is poised to break several more significant records before retiring from his illustrious career.



Hrishikesh Damodar | Published : Jun 03 2025, 07:30 AM



Image Credit : GettyNovak Djokovic achieves 100 match wins at French Open

The Serbian tennis legend Novak Djokovic has recently achieved the feat of 100 match wins at Roland Garros with a victory over Cameron Norrie of the United Kingdom in the fourth round of the men's singles at the French Open 2025 on June 2. He became the second player after Rafael Nadal to complete 100 match wins at Roland Garros.

Overall, Djokovic is just the sixth player Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Martina Navratilova, and Chris Evert, to achieve the feat of 100 match wins at a Grand Slam. As the 38-year-old veteran tennis star achieved another Grand Slam record, here are five Major records he can achieve before he retires from his illustrious career.

26Image Credit : Getty1. Most Grand Slam titles

Novak Djokovic holds the joint record for the most Grand Slam titles in the history of tennis. The 38-year-old tennis legend is currently level with former Australian player Margret Court with 24 Major titles. Since Djokovic has reached the quarterfinals of the French Open, he is just three wins away from achieving the record-breaking feat of 25 Grand Slam titles.

Last year, Djokovic did not win a single Grand Slam title as the tournaments were dominated by Jannik Sinner (Australian Open and US Open) and Carlos Alcaraz (French Open and Wimbledon). Given his form and consistency, Djokovic has the best chance of breaking the all-time Grand Slam record and becoming the first player, male or female, to win 25 Major titles, further solidifying his legacy as one of the game's greats.

Related Articles36Image Credit : Getty2. 100 wins at 3 Grand Slams

After becoming the sixth player to complete 100 match wins at a Grand Slam, Novak Djokovic can achieve the feat of 100 wins at three Major tournaments. Djokovic is just three wins away from completing the same feat at Wimbledon, as he currently has 97 victories, while a win shy of 100 match wins at the Australian Open. If he manages to achieve both milestones, Djokovic will become the first player in tennis history to record 100 match wins at three Grand Slams.

The 38-year-old can even go on to 100 wins at four Grand Slams if he plays the US Open this year and next year, as he currently has 90 victories at the tournament. Currently, the Swiss tennis legend Roger Federer holds the record of 100 match wins at two Grand Slam tournaments, Wimbledon and the Australian Open.

46Image Credit : Getty3. 4 titles at 4 Grand Slams

Novak Djokovic is currently the only male player in the history of tennis to win at least three titles at three different Grand Slam tournaments. If he wins the fourth French Open title this year, Djokovic will become the first male player to achieve four titles at each Grand Slam tournaments. The Serbian tennis star has 10 Australian Open, 7 Wimbledon, and 4 US Open titles. Winning the fourth Roland Garros triumph would not only complete his quartet of titles at each Grand Slam but would further cement his legacy.

Serena Williams, Margaret Court, and Steffi Graf are the only players to hold the record of winning four titles at each Grand Slam event. Novak Djokovic can join the exclusive list if he clinches his fourth French Open triumph.

56Image Credit : Getty4. 400 Grand Slam wins

Another Grand Slam record Novak Djokovic can achieve if he extends his career by a year is 400 Slam wins. Djokovic currently has 386 wins at Grand Slam tournaments, the most by any player in the history of tennis. If the Serbian tennis legend earns three more wins at the ongoing French Open, his tally of victories will be 389 at Majors. With Wimbledon and the US Open ahead, Djokovic would need only 11 more wins to reach an unprecedented 400 wins at Grand Slam events.

Novak Djokovic surpassed Roger Federer's record of 369 Grand Slam wins when he defeated Francisco Cerundolo in the fourth round of the French Open last year to become the all-time leader in Grand Slam victories. Winning 400 matches at Majors would not only reinforce his status as one of the greatest tennis players but also set a benchmark that may remain unshattered for generations to come.

66Image Credit : Getty5. Most Grand Slam appearances

Currently, Novak Djokovic is making his 78th Grand Slam appearance at the ongoing French Open, the second-most by a male player in the history of Majors. He is just four more appearances from breaking Roger Federer and Feliciano Lopez's joint record of 81 Grand Slam appearances. If he continues his form and fitness, Djokovic can surpass the record in his next French Open appearance in 2026.

If he does, Novak Djokovic will become the sole record-holder for most Grand Slam appearances, surpassing former American tennis legend Serena Williams, who also made 81 appearances at the Grand Slam events.





