Gujarat Govt Working On Operation Sindoor Memorial Park Near Pakistan Border: Report

MENAFN - Live Mint) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Gujarat is working on a memorial park dedicated to Operation Sindoor - India's precision strikes on nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir after the 22 April Pahalgam terror attack.

The memorial park – a mark of respect for the defence forces – coming up in Kutch district on the India-Pakistan border – will be called 'Sindoor Van' (forest), according to a report in The Indian Express. The Kutch district of Gujarat was most affected by attacks from Pakistan.

The memorial is expected to be completed in about a year and a half, and the work has already begun on the ground, the report quoted officials.

“In memory of the unity exhibited by society, Army, Air Force, BSF and other forces during Operation Sindoor, the Sindoor Van - a memorial park - is being planned by the forest department,” Kutch Collector Anand Patel told The Indian Express.

Operation Sindoor

India carried out precision strikes under Operation Sindoor on nine terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, on 7 May in response to the 22 April Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people, mostly tourists in Jammu and Kashmir.

Following the Indian action, Pakistan attempted to attack Indian military bases on 8, 9 and 10 May. The Pakistani attempts were strongly responded to by the Indian side by inflicting heavy damages to a number of key Pakistani military installations including air bases, air defence systems, command and control centres and radar sites.

The memorial park will spread over eight hectares of land owned by the state forest department in Mirzapar on the Bhuj-Mandvi road. The land includes the part where Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a public meeting on 26 May during his first visit to Gujarat after Operation Sindoor.

The park will also have an area dedicated to the victims of the 22 April Pahalgam terror attack. Three of the 26 Pahalgam victims were from Gujarat.

In memory of the unity exhibited by society, Army, Air Force, BSF and other forces during Operation Sindoor, the Sindoor Van - a memorial park - is being planned by the forest department.