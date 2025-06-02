Cleantech Cancels And Discontinues Shares For Salaries Agreement

Since the start of the Shares for Services Agreement, a total of 1,877,863 shares (" Salaried Shares ") have been issued under the Shares for Services Agreements in lieu of 15% of the officers' salaries.

Due to comments received from the TSX Venture Exchange (" TSXV ") relating to Salaried Shares being issued below the minimum issue price of $0.05 per share permitted by the TSXV, the Company has cancelled 897,449 of the Salaried Shares which results in all remaining Salaried Shares having been issued at a deemed price of $0.05 per share. The Company paid an aggregate of $19,843 to the officers whose Salaried Shares were cancelled.

The Company and the officers in the table below agreed to discontinue the Shares for Services Agreement effective April 1, 2025.

Since March 1, 2025, 684,660 Salaried Shares were issued as follows: