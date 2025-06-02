Cleantech Cancels And Discontinues Shares For Salaries Agreement
|Name of Officer
|Service Period
| Date of
Issuance
| Number of
Shares
|Amount
| Deemed
Price per
Share
| Alex Bayer
(Bayer Law Corporation)
|February 2025
|March 3, 2025
|55,556
|$1,250.00
|$0.0225
|John Lee
|February 2025
|March 3, 2025
|66,667
|$1,500.00
|$0.0225
|Ron Espell
|February 2025
|March 3, 2025
|220,581
|$4,959.63
|$0.0225
| Alex Bayer
(Bayer Law Corporation)
|March 2025
|April 2, 2025
|55,556
|$1,250.00
|$0.0225
|John Lee
|March 2025
|April 2, 2025
|66,667
|$1,500.00
|$0.0225
|Ron Espell
|March 2025
|April 2, 2025
|219,633
|$4,941.75
|$0.0225
|TOTAL:
|
|
|684,660
|$15,401.38
|
Securities issued pursuant to the Shares for Services Agreement are subject to regulatory four month hold period. The Company confirms that these shares issuances have not resulted in the creation of a new Control Person.
About CleanTech Vanadium Mining Corp.
CleanTech is an exploration-stage mining company focused on critical mineral resources. The Company owns a 100% interest in the Gibellini vanadium project in Nevada, United States and has the right to acquire the EI Triunfo gold-antimony project in Bolivia.
Further information on CleanTech can be found at .
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
"John Lee"
Chief Executive Officer
