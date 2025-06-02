Translators' Voices: China Shares Technological Achievements With The World For Mutual Benefit

BEIJING, June 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- May 30, 2025 marks the ninth National Science and Technology Workers Day. In the early morning of the previous day, Tianwen-2, the country's first asteroid probe and sampling mission, soared into the sky, carrying with it humanity's aspirations for the stars and the universe.

The nation will thrive when science and technology develops, and the country will be strong when science and technology becomes advanced. The book series of Xi Jinping: The Governance of China contains multiple important speeches on science and technology. In the article "Strive for Greater Strength and Self-Reliance in Science and Technology" included in the fourth volume of the book series, President Xi emphasized that science and technology respond to the call of the times and have a global impact; they belong to all of humanity. "We should participate to the full in global science and technology governance, contribute Chinese wisdom, and shape a philosophy of technology for good purposes, so that science and technology better serve human wellbeing, and enable China's science and technology industry to contribute more to building a global community of shared future!"

In the fifth installment of the "Decoding the Book of Xi Jinping: The Governance of China" series, the Global Times focuses on the theme of "practicing the philosophy of technology for good purposes and polishing China's new name card in scientific and technological innovation." We continue to invite Chinese and international scholars, translators of the work, practitioners of its concepts, and overseas readers to share their insights, understandings and reflection on China's philosophy of science and technology development and international cooperation.

In the fifth article of the "Translator's Voices" column, Global Times (GT) reporter Ma Ruiqian talked to Tomokazu Ueno (Ueno), a Japanese expert at the Center for Asia-Pacific of China International Communications Group. Ueno was involved in the translation and editorial work for the Japanese editions of Xi Jinping: The Governance of China.

GT: China's scientific and technological development over the past decades - especially in recent years - has drawn global attention. Some say that technological innovation has become a "new calling card" of China. Do you agree with this view? You've mentioned that the application of technology in everyday life has brought greater convenience to ordinary people. What experiences from your work and life in China have led you to feel this way?

Ueno: I fully agree with this view - technology has indeed become one of the symbols of China's modernization. What impresses me most is how quickly technological applications are integrated into society and made practical. For example, when I first arrived in Beijing and rented an apartment through a real estate agency, I was amazed to find that the entire rental process could be completed through a smartphone app. At places like train stations and hospitals, online systems are also widely used, so there's almost no need to wait in long lines like before.

What also shocked me was that not only young people, but even most elderly people can use smartphones proficiently. Nearly all purchases can be made via mobile payment, which brings great convenience to daily life. To be honest, after getting used to this lifestyle, every time I go back to Japan to visit family, I find it a bit troublesome to carry cash, a wallet, transportation cards and various point cards again.

GT: Yes, technological innovation not only facilitates the daily lives of ordinary people in China but also serves as a key driver for the high-quality development of related industries. In May, during an inspection tour in Central China's Henan Province, President Xi, emphasized the importance of "technological empowerment" and "independent innovation." You have witnessed firsthand how technology is empowering the logistics and agricultural sectors in Xinjiang. How do you view the significance of technological empowerment for the development of Chinese industries?

Ueno: When I was interviewing in the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, I was deeply impressed by the high level of mechanization in local agriculture. Not only are large tractors used during the harvest, but new agricultural technologies are also widely applied in planting methods, field management, product transportation, environmental protection and water conservation. Agricultural technology is widely applied across the board. I realized that in China, even agriculture - one of the most traditional industries - is actively embracing high-tech tools. This not only significantly increases farmers' incomes but also strongly boosts local development.

This example shows that China clearly understands that in order to improve people's livelihoods and help them lead better lives, it is essential to revitalize local industries and promote sustainable development in different regions. The key to achieving this is technological innovation. In China, progress in high technology is closely tied to improvements in living standards.

GT: The fourth volume of Xi Jinping: The Governance of China includes an article titled "Strive for Greater Strength and Self-Reliance in Science and Technology." In the article, President Xi points out that "science and technology respond to the call of the times and have a global impact; they belong to all of humanity." How do you understand the "global impact" of science and technology as mentioned by President Xi?

Ueno: The way I understand this is that science and technology know no borders - they can bring benefits to the entire world and help address global challenges. China has consistently emphasized contributing to the world through "Chinese wisdom" and "Chinese solutions," and it has put this philosophy into practice. Chinese technologies and their applications have already played a role in many areas around the world - including environmental protection, poverty alleviation, industrial development and improvements in people's livelihoods - achieving notable results.

There is no doubt that the path China is taking - one that respects the idea that science and technology respond to the call of the times and have a global impact - is the right path for today's world.

GT: At the meeting with China's sci-tech workers in 2024, President Xi said that Chinese modernization should be supported by sci-tech modernization. You will soon host the fifth season of Finding Answers in China, which also focuses on Chinese modernization. How do you understand the idea that science and technology "respond to the call of the times"? How do you think sci-tech modernization has contributed to the success of Chinese modernization?

Ueno: I believe that "responding to the call of the times" means that science and technology reflect the defining features of a given era and serve as a driving force that propels modern society forward.

One of my strongest impressions regarding this idea came during an interview I conducted for Finding Answers in China, when I spoke with a Japanese entrepreneur engaged in water treatment projects in China. He remarked that while some countries still only prioritize development at the expense of environmental protection - and some leaders even continue to question the reality of global warming - China, along with the global mainstream, has shifted toward emphasizing environmental.

Environmental protection technology is one of the most representative fields that respond to the call of the times, and I've personally witnessed how China has significantly increased its attention and investment in this area over the past decade. This perfectly embodies the principle of "green development" emphasized in Chinese modernization - using technology to resolve the tension between development and the environment, and striving for harmonious coexistence between humanity and nature.

GT: In his article "Strive for Greater Strength and Self-Reliance in Science and Technology," President Xi stated, "We should participate to the full in global science and technology governance, contribute Chinese wisdom, and shape a philosophy of technology for good purposes." In your view, what is the significance of China's philosophy and practice of "technology for good purposes" for the international community, especially for the vast number of Global South countries?

Ueno: Science and technology have a dual nature - depending on how they are used, they can either advance human development or cause harm. The philosophy of "technology for good purposes" is essentially a profound proposition about how a country should make good use of its scientific and technological resources within the international community.

From a global perspective, developing countries with relatively weak scientific foundations have an even greater need for science and technology to achieve development. China not only makes active calls, but also takes concrete actions to share its technological achievements with these countries, aiming to bring benefits to all of humanity. This approach emphasizes not monopoly over technology and wealth, but sharing and mutual benefit. Such a philosophy helps narrow the development gap between nations and thereby promotes global stability and prosperity.

GT: What are your expectations for China's further participation in global science and technology governance and its growing role in the future of technological development? In Japan, there are sometimes mixed views regarding China's pursuit of self-reliance and its technological rise. What is your opinion on this? And what message would you like to share about bilateral cooperation in the field of science and technology?

Ueno: In interviews with Japanese companies operating in China, I've noticed that many of them are now not only setting up manufacturing bases in China but also relocating their research and development centers here. I believe there is already a solid foundation and a wealth of achievements in China-Japan cooperation in science and technology, with considerable potential for further growth. Looking ahead, I hope both sides can continue to expand collaboration based on their respective strengths.

However, especially since the beginning of this year, there seems to be a growing headwind against cooperation. Science, by its nature, is a pursuit of rationality. It is regrettable when irrational political interference obstructs scientific collaboration. China has not compromised under such pressure and continues to uphold the principle of win-win cooperation. I can sense that China is playing an increasingly important role in guiding the world toward the right path.

