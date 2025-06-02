Flights Take Off, Banihal Highway Reopens A Day After Snowfall
Srinagar- Air traffic to Kashmir was restored on Tuesday, a day after snowfall snapped connectivity to the Valley, officials said.
Air connectivity to and from the Valley was restored on Tuesday morning after the weather improved. Flight operations resumed as the weather stayed dry and the visibility improved, they said.
The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway also reopened for stranded vehicles, the officials added.
“NH through for traffic. Intermittent shooting stones and slides still coming at some places. Travel very cautiously. Road slippery”, SSP Ramban, Mohita Sharma tweeted.
Moderate to heavy snowfall on Monday, the final day of 'Chilla-i-Kalan' - the harshest winter period in the region - disrupted daily life in Kashmir.
The snowfall continued across Kashmir till late evening. Some areas, especially in the higher reaches, received snow during the night as well.
The Met department has predicted cloudy weather till Wednesday, after which it is likely to remain mostly dry till Saturday.
There is a chance of light rain/snow at isolated places on Sunday.
The minimum temperature improved at some places in the Valley, including Srinagar where it settled at zero degrees.
Pahalgam recorded a low of minus 4.7 degrees Celsius while Gulmarg was at minus 8.4 degrees.
