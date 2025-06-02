Bella Sun Luci Goes Global At Gulfood Exposition

MENAFN - PR Newswire) This dynamic expansion follows Mooney Farms' successful market entries in the Philippines, Canada, Mexico, and South America. With global demand rising for healthier, cleaner food choices, Bella Sun Luci's California sun-dried tomatoes are striking a chord with international consumers seeking bold flavor and premium quality.

Bella Sun Luci sun-dried tomatoes are gaining global attention due to the innovative approach Mooney Farms takes in crafting every jar. The process of making sun-dried tomatoes in California is different from the methods used in other countries. Traditionally, sun-dried tomatoes have an overly salty and pungent taste, often a result of salt-heavy drying techniques. In contrast, Mooney Farms uses a process that creates a naturally sweet sun-dried tomato without added salt. Bella Sun Luci tomatoes are sun-dried in California, never coated in salt, and always packed with the finest ingredients. Mooney Farms' unique technology and drying techniques continue to set its products apart in a growing global market. The result is a sun-dried tomato that's naturally flavorful, rich in antioxidants, and perfectly suited for today's health-forward kitchens.

Mooney Farms is a vertically integrated company and oversees every step of the process from seed to jar. They use the finest ingredients in all of their products. Unlike competitors who rely on gas ovens, Mooney Farms harnesses the power of the California sun, using 100% natural energy to dry their tomatoes. Our California sun-dried tomatoes are crafted with unmatched quality. Unlike many other sun-dried tomato products on the market, Bella Sun Luci sun-dried tomatoes are always packed in olive oil-never seed oils-prioritizing the health-conscious choices of today's consumers.

The brand's global growth is further fueled by the influence of social media, which has allowed Bella Sun Luci to connect with audiences around the world through recipes, nutrition tips, and culinary inspiration. On this global stage, the brand continues to gain recognition, especially among health-conscious consumers seeking clean, flavorful ingredients. Bella Sun Luci fits perfectly into this growing worldwide demand for healthier food options, offering a premium sun-dried.

Founded in 1986, Mooney Farms is a third-generation, certified woman-owned, family company rooted in quality, integrity, and family values. Mooney Farms has grown to be the premier producer of sun-dried tomatoes in olive oil in the United States. Mooney Farms is vertically integrated. The family oversees every step from seed to jar, sourcing all ingredients locally to ensure freshness and exceptional quality in every jar. Their innovation continues to meet the demands of the modern consumer, offering a cleaner, more sustainable option for today's wide variety of recipients. Mooney Farms has a 100,000 square foot facility and 200-year-old olive trees planted among rows of lavender and rosemary, which reflects the family's rich history of the Mediterranean. Its flagship product line, Bella Sun Luci, features premium California-grown and Mediterranean-inspired foods created from authentic family recipes. Bella Sun Luci's sun-dried tomatoes add genuine Mediterranean flavor to homemade appetizers, salads, sandwiches, pizzas, pasta, and more. The Bella Sun Luci line also includes a new 100% olive oil Salad Dressings, Plant-Based Tomato Jerky, Pasta Sauces, Bruschetta Spreads, Bottled Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Risotto, and Marinades. Visit BellaSunLuci to learn more and follow us on Instagram, Facebook, and Pinterest.

