Blue Sky Scrubs Celebrates World Bicycle Day With A Wellness And Sustainability Initiative Honoring The Power Of Pedals

In celebration of World Bicycle Day, Blue Sky Scrubs, is announcing an initiative promoting cardiovascular health, environmental care, and active living.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In celebration of World Bicycle Day, Blue Sky Scrubs, a trusted name in premium medical apparel, is proud to announce a weeklong initiative promoting cardiovascular health, environmental sustainability, and active living. In line with the global significance of cycling, Blue Sky Scrubs will donate a portion of all sales from June 3–9 to local and national bicycle-focused nonprofits that advocate for safer streets, healthier communities, and sustainable urban mobility.

Declared by the United Nations in 2018, World Bicycle Day highlights the many benefits of cycling - a simple, affordable, reliable, and environmentally friendly means of transportation. For Blue Sky Scrubs, whose roots are deeply embedded in healthcare and wellness, this day offers an ideal opportunity to champion both personal health and planetary health.

“At Blue Sky Scrubs, we believe that health isn't confined to the hospital,” says David Marquardt, founder and CEO.“I love cycling and World Bicycle Day reminds us that something as accessible as a bike ride can transform lives - by boosting fitness, reducing pollution, and connecting people with their communities.”

Pedaling Toward Better Health

From nurses on the night shift to physicians balancing high-stress routines, healthcare workers understand the importance of cardiovascular health and physical well-being. Cycling is a low-impact aerobic activity that strengthens the heart, improves lung function, tones muscles, and supports mental clarity. Just 30 minutes of cycling a day has been shown to reduce the risk of heart disease, diabetes, stroke, and even some forms of cancer.

For those who spend long hours on their feet or at a desk, cycling offers a fun and efficient way to incorporate movement into daily life.

“We often talk about self-care in the context of wellness routines, but it's also about how we move,” notes Dr. Amelia Tran, a cardiologist and longtime Blue Sky Scrubs customer.“Cycling is one of the best all-in-one workouts. It improves circulation, builds strength, and is gentle on the joints - all while reducing stress.”

A Greener Future on Two Wheels

Beyond individual health, cycling offers immense benefits to the planet. By replacing car trips with bicycle commutes, communities can reduce carbon emissions, lower air and noise pollution, and ease urban congestion. According to the World Health Organization, transportation accounts for approximately 24% of global CO2 emissions, and cities that invest in cycling infrastructure report measurable improvements in air quality.

For Blue Sky Scrubs, promoting a sustainable lifestyle goes hand-in-hand with supporting the healthcare ecosystem. Clean air, quiet streets, and lower carbon footprints contribute directly to public health outcomes.

“The connection between environmental health and human health is undeniable,” Beard says.“Every ride is a statement - that we care about future generations, cleaner skies, and healthier communities.”

Giving Back with Every Purchase

To celebrate World Bicycle Day, Blue Sky Scrubs is launching a“Pedal for Purpose” campaign, which will run from June 3 through June 9. During this week, a portion of proceeds from all sales will be donated to organizations that promote cycling safety, accessibility, and infrastructure - including bike-to-school programs, community workshops, and bike-share accessibility initiatives in underserved neighborhoods.

Beneficiaries include:

PeopleForBikes, a national advocacy group building safer, bike-friendly cities

Ghisallo Cycling Initiative, an Austin-based nonprofit providing youth bike education and repair programs

BikeAustin, a local partner advocating for improved cycling infrastructure and transportation equity

“We're passionate about giving back - and this time, it's about moving forward,” Beard adds.“By supporting these organizations, we're helping pave the way for healthier, happier cities - literally and figuratively.”

Inspiring a Culture of Movement

As part of its celebration, Blue Sky Scrubs will be highlighting stories from healthcare professionals and everyday cyclists who ride for health, community, and purpose. These narratives - shared through social media, blogs, and email - will showcase how cycling can fit into any lifestyle and support long-term wellness.

Team members at Blue Sky are also taking part, with an internal Bike-to-Work Challenge throughout the week. The company has committed to matching each mile ridden by employees with an additional donation to its nonprofit partners.

“We hope to inspire others not just to buy a pair of scrubs this week, but to dust off their bikes and get moving,” said Emily Foster, Community Engagement Manager.“It's amazing how something so simple can spark real change.”

About Blue Sky Scrubs

Founded in Austin, Texas, Blue Sky Scrubs is a premier designer of high-quality medical apparel, worn by healthcare professionals across the globe. Known for their luxurious fabrics, tailored designs, and a deep commitment to community health, Blue Sky continues to lead with purpose in both fashion and philanthropy.

In addition to designing industry-leading scrubs, the company supports a variety of health and wellness causes - from NICU milk banks and medical missions abroad to disaster relief efforts and mental health awareness campaigns. Their reputation for integrity, kindness, and innovation makes Blue Sky Scrubs more than just a clothing brand - it's a movement.

Ride with Us

Whether you're a healthcare hero, weekend warrior, or a casual commuter, Blue Sky Scrubs invites everyone to celebrate World Bicycle Day by riding toward a better tomorrow. Every purchase this week contributes to healthier lives, greener cities, and a stronger cycling culture.

To shop the collection and learn more about the“Pedal for Purpose” campaign, visit .

