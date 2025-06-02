Behavidence Becoming Mental Health Infrastructure Backbone For U.S., U.K., And Israeli Governments

Behavidence Co-founders: Girish Srinivasan, Roy Cohen and Janine Ellenberger

- Roy CohenNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- ehavidence, the mental health technology company behind the world's most scalable digital behavioral biomarkers, is now officially powering national-scale mental health initiatives. With active deployments across the United States, the United Kingdom, and Israel, Behavidence has emerged as the infrastructure layer for governments seeking to proactively monitor, detect, and intervene in mental health conditions-before they escalate.This milestone is underscored by a newly awarded $2.15M contract with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, aimed at detecting suicide risk and behavioral deterioration in veterans using Behavidence's passive, anonymized smartphone data analysis.“Mental health is a global emergency, and governments can't afford to wait for people to raise their hands,” said Roy Cohen , CEO and Co-founder of Behavidence.“Behavidence enables early detection of distress signals, reducing both human suffering and the high cost of late-stage care.”Behavidence's platform is already being used to:Detect suicide risk in veterans in the U.S.Monitor burnout among frontline healthcare staff in the U.K.Track and triage therapeutic journeys of military personnel in Israel's rehabilitation system.Unlike traditional mental health tools, Behavidence operates without requiring any personal data-no names, emails, or user-inputted text. Instead, its technology passively detects behavioral changes like app usage, screen activity, and sleep disruption to identify early signs of depression, anxiety, stress, ADHD, and more.A New Mental Health Operating SystemBy embedding its digital biomarkers into national health systems, Behavidence is becoming the operating system for population-scale mental wellness. It supports public health efforts to reduce stigma, expand access to early intervention, and enhance the effectiveness of existing therapeutic programs.Next Phase: Full Integration Into Global Health WorkflowsIn its next phase, Behavidence will launch APIs and integrations with all major healthcare management platforms, including Electronic Health Records (EHRs). This will allow clinicians to receive real-time behavioral health insights directly within their workflow-enabling smarter triage, personalized care, and automated reporting.Investor ImplicationsWith governments now relying on its infrastructure to address rising mental health costs and crises, Behavidence is uniquely positioned to lead a new category of public health technology. This move solidifies Behavidence's role not just as a clinical tool-but as critical national infrastructure for behavioral health resilience.

