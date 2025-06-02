NEXCOM VTC 1921 Vehicle Computer Delivers Energy Efficiency And IP67-Rated Resilience

Powering the Future of Smart Agriculture, Fleet Management, and Transportation with Dependable Edge Computing in Extreme Environments

- Peter Yang, PresidentFREMONT, CA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- NEXCOM, a leading global supplier of in-vehicle computers, announced today the launch of the VTC 1921 in-vehicle computer. Building on the success of the VTC 1911, this all-in-one mobile communications platform delivers full-scale edge intelligence with expanded connectivity, greater environmental resilience, and enhanced performance. The VTC 1921 offers a broad spectrum of intelligent I/O interfaces designed to meet diverse application requirements, from traffic monitoring to smart crop management, advanced vehicle diagnostics, and driver behavior analytics.“To meet the mobile communication and real-time data processing needs of the transportation sector, industrial computers have evolved from serving as IoT gateways to delivering industry-specific, AI-powered features for smarter fleet management,” said Peter Yang, President of NEXCOM.“The rugged and reliable VTC 1921 is a powerful in-vehicle computer that is capable of withstanding the rigorous conditions of real-world environments and diverse requirements of the construction, agriculture, and transportation sectors.”The rugged in-vehicle computer is equipped with isolated CAN FD and CAN 2.0B protocols. An HDMIport delivers crystal-clear 4K video output, while M12 and DB15 connectors support USB 3.2, RS-232/RS-485, audio I/O, and digital inputs/outputs. It is powered by a u-blox NEO-M9N GPS module supporting multiple GNSS constellations (e.g., GPS, Glonass, Galileo, Beidou, and QZSS) to ensure exceptional location accuracy in the most challenging conditions. For applications requiring dead reckoning, the NEO-M9V is also available.Designed as a next-gen telematics gateway, the VTC 1921 integrates seamlessly with wireless and edge devices. It offers multiple M.2 and Mini PCIe slots to accommodate WLAN, WWAN, and 5G/LTE modules. With four external SIM slots, the in-vehicle computer maximizes uptime through software-defined failover and bandwidth aggregation. The VTC 1921-IP is also equipped with two 2.5GbE LAN ports for ultra-fast data transfer. Ideal for use in mobile surveillance and AI-enabled edge computing, the VTC 1921-C2IP model combines one LAN with two PoE ports (M12 X-coded) to power cameras and edge sensors.The rugged VTC 1921 is engineered to MIL-STD-810H and EN 45545-2 standards, featuring a fanless, lightweight chassis that fits in space-constrained vehicles and withstands vibration, shock, extreme temperatures, and fire damage. Its IP67-rated design is water and dust resistant, designed to deliver consistent performance in the harshest vehicle and outdoor environments.To learn more, please visit the NEXCOM website .Features:●IP67 precision design to resist water and dust●Built-in CAN FD, 1 x CAN 2.0B●u-blox NEO-M9N onboard●Four SIM cards for WWAN modules●Smart power management with ignition on/off delay via software control and low voltage protection●2 x PoE 802.3 af/at, max. total 30W (VTC 1921-C2IP)●Certified by CE/FCC/E13 mark/EN 50155/EN 45545-2About NEXCOMFounded in 1992, NEXCOM integrates its capabilities and operates eight global businesses, which are Industrial Mesh, Intelligent Platform @ Smart City, Intelligent Video Security, Mobile Computing Solutions, Medical and Healthcare Informatics, Network and Communication Solutions, Smart Manufacturing, and Open Robotics and Machinery. This strategic deployment enables NEXCOM to offer time-to-market, time-to-solution products and services without compromising cost.

