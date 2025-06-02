Kashmir's Tourism Sector Shows Signs Of Revival

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar: The tourism sector in Kashmir is slowly finding its feet again, as visitors-though fewer in number-have begun returning to the Valley after the deadly April 22 terror attack in Baisaran meadows, Pahalgam, which claimed the lives of 25 tourists and a local.

The immediate aftermath saw mass cancellations and a sharp dip in tourist arrivals, leaving the sector almost paralysed. However, recent weeks have brought a glimmer of hope. Tourists, particularly from Maharashtra and Gujarat, are once again making their way to iconic destinations like Pahalgam, Gulmarg, and Sonamarg.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has taken a proactive role in restoring confidence in Kashmir's tourism potential. Leading from the front, Abdullah has visited key tourist destinations along with his administration, held stakeholder meetings, and chaired high-level reviews in Pahalgam and Gulmarg to counter fear and revive interest.

“These visits have sent out a strong message that Kashmir remains open and safe for visitors,” said Asif Burza, a hotelier with properties across the Valley.“After the cancellations, we're now seeing re-bookings. There's renewed interest, and people are not giving up on Kashmir.”

Burza also noted that corporate groups and delegations have started reaching out to host events in the Valley, mirroring the chief minister's initiative.

Tourists currently in Kashmir are echoing this sentiment. Afsa Malik, visiting from Gandhinagar, Gujarat with her family, said she felt completely safe.“This is our first trip to Kashmir, and it's been wonderful. We've been to Gulmarg, Sonamarg, Pahalgam, and Dal Lake. There is security everywhere and no atmosphere of fear,” she said.

Mohammad Aftab, also from Gujarat and travelling with seven families, shared similar views.“We were a little nervous before coming, but what we saw here changed everything. The beauty is unmatched, and the people have been incredibly welcoming,” he said, crediting online videos from fellow tourists for boosting their confidence.

Tour operators from Maharashtra have also joined the recovery effort, undertaking familiarisation tours to promote Kashmir as a safe and attractive destination. Their involvement is helping challenge the negative perceptions that followed the attack.

While the tourist footfall remains below average, there is a visible uptick in daily arrivals. Popular spots are once again witnessing activity, with families and groups enjoying the scenic offerings of the Valley.

Akib Chaya, president of the Hotelier Club Gulmarg, expressed cautious optimism about the revival.“Tourists are coming back to the Kashmir Valley. Although the number of arrivals is still low, we are hopeful that it will increase day by day,” he said.

“A few thousand tourists are arriving daily, but we are hopeful things will change, and more and more tourists will come. Some hotel rooms of my hotel are booked in Gulmarg but more needs to be done to bring in more tourists and we are hopeful things will improve soon.”