UPS Lakshmi Provides Premium Fasteners For Various Industrial Applications

With more than 65 years of manufacturing expertise, UPS Lakshmi is dedicated to offering premium-quality fasteners designed with precision engineering. Find more information on their website for more details.

UPS Lakshmi, a leading fastener supplier in India, has carved a niche in precision manufacturing and precision. Renowned for their unwavering dedication and excellence, they offer quality fasteners to serve diverse industries. From top-grade shoulder bolts, threading bush, machine screws, and jam nuts to dowel pins and set screws, they have a wide range of industrial products. The carefully engineered design makes their shoulder bolt stand out. Unlike regular bolts, shoulder bolts come with an unthreaded cylindrical shaft that's positioned between the threaded and the head portion. Due to this design, it enables precise spacing while providing smooth rotational movement around its shoulder section.

Speaking about their state-of-the-art fastening solutions, a spokesperson from UPS Lakshmi said,“Being in the industry for decades now, we cater to diverse industries. We offer our top-notch advanced fastening solutions for automotive applications, aerospace, and industrial machinery. We strive to deliver products that meet strict quality standards, providing durability and reliability in every application. Since our components are precisely crafted, one could expect consistent performance in industrial applications. After all, even minor deviations may lead to premature wear or system failures. Therefore, investing in our excellent components is a must for better industrial applications.”

Besides shoulder bolds, they also offer high-precision dowel pins for accurate and secure alignment in various mechanical assemblies. UPS Lakshmi offers a complete range of imperial and metric dowel pins in two materials – stainless steel and alloy steel. Plus, these are available in custom configurations to meet the varying industrial needs. With a deep understanding of industry requirements, UPS Lakshmi adheres to advanced manufacturing techniques to deliver superior components for high performance. Hence, the company is a trusted partner for their clients all over India and certain international markets. Over the years, they have perfected the art of designing and manufacturing high-precision components that meet the changing needs of advanced engineering.

The spokesperson also mentioned,“At UPS Lakshmi, we aim at delivering superior quality fastening solutions to empower industries. With our finest components – be it dowel pins , shoulder bolts, or more, industries can attain better performance and higher efficiency. While consistently expanding, we remain committed to setting trends in the fasteners industry. A bolt is often neglected item until it breaks. For better performance, customers trust shoulder bolts with unique smooth sections between their threads and heads. With its smooth part, it can easily slide or rotate without much friction. Plus, the precise size of each bolt matters in machines with tiny tolerances – as an unproportionate sizing may break performance.”

Apart from operational excellence, UPS Lakshmi roots for sustainability. With utlisation of advanced technology and adoption of eco-friendly manufacturing practices, the company strives to minimise their environmental impact while offering maximum efficiency. With this approach, they have become a fastener supplier in the country. With a diverse customer base across various sectors, they are focused on providing exceptional reliability and service. Visit their official website to find our more details.

About UPS Lakshmi

