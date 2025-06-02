403
UN Experts Demand Safe Passage For Freedom Flotilla Coalition To Gaza
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GENEVA, June 2 (KUNA) -- A group of UN experts called on Monday for safe passage for the Freedom Flotilla Coalition's ship which departed from Italy on June 1, 2025, and is carrying essential medical aid food and baby supplies to Gaza.
As the ship approaches Palestinian territorial waters off Gaza.
"Aid is desperately needed for the people of Gaza to forestall annihilation and this initiative is a symbolic and powerful effort to deliver it" the experts said in a statement issued from Geneva.
Calling on Israeli occupation to refrain from any act of hostility against the Freedom Flotilla Coalition and its passengers.
They stressed the right of Palestinian in Gaza to receive aid through their own territorial waters even under occupation and the right of Coalition ship to free passage in international waters to reach the people of Gaza.
They expressed serious concern for the safety of participants in the Freedom Flotilla given Israeli occupation's repeated violent attacks on human rights defenders and UN and civilian humanitarian missions adding that the coalition sent a similar ship in early May which was bombed by a drone off the coast of Malta.
The experts urged the UN General Assembly to authorise the deployment of peacekeepers to accompany humanitarian aid trucks under the 'Uniting for Peace' provision of the UN Charter saying that member States have a legal obligation and a moral imperative to stop starvation and genocide in Gaza.
"Israel has imposed a full blockade on Gaza for 17 years. This blockade has been total and absolute since 2 March 2025 preventing aid from entering the Strip for over 80 days only recently allowing a trickle of aid to enter" the experts said.
In March 2024, the International Court of Justice issued provisional measures recognising that famine and starvation were rampant in Gaza creating a risk of genocide.
In November 2024, the International Criminal Court issued a warrant for the arrest of Benjamin Netanyahu for the war crime of starvation.
"Over six hundred days into Israel's starvation campaign and genocidal violence against the Palestinian people in Gaza the situation is at its most horrific," they said.
The experts stressed that the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation backed by Israeli occupation power and the US is using aid as a weapon of war to displace humiliate and corral civilians.
"These practices violate international legal principles of dignity humanity impartiality independence and neutrality," they said, noting that child acute malnutrition had increased by more than 80 percent in March 2025.
"The accumulation of trucks carrying humanitarian aid at the Rafah crossing while civilians starve and die is not a failure of coordination it is the deliberate and willful weaponisation of humanitarian aid and the international community seems to be complicit" the experts said.
The statement was issued by a group of UN experts including the Special Rapporteur on the right to food Michael Fakhri the Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the Palestinian territory occupied Francesca Albanese and the Special Rapporteur on the human rights to safe drinking water and sanitation Pedro Arrojo-Agudo as well as other experts. (end)
