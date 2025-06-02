Sheikh Joaan Meets International Olympic Committee President-Elect
Lausanne: President of Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC) and member of the Olympic Refuge Foundation (ORF) Board HE Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al-Thani met on Monday with the President-Elect of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) HE Kirsty Coventry, on the sidelines of the ORF's annual board meeting held at the Olympic House in Lausanne, Switzerland.
The meeting was attended by the Vice Chairperson of Qatar Foundation HE Sheikha Hind bint Hamad Al-Thani, underscoring the shared commitment of the QOC and Qatar Foundation to supporting refugee causes through sport, education, and community development.
During the meeting, both sides discussed a range of topics of mutual interest, particularly the promotion of cooperation in the areas of sports governance, youth empowerment, and the expansion of Olympic-driven initiatives that leverage sport as a tool for sustainable development and social cohesion.
The meeting also shed light on the sport programs designed for refugees and youth in host communities, as well as on ways to strengthen partnerships with international organizations to enhance the global impact and visibility of the ORF.
