Israeli Occupation Forces Storm Indonesian Hospital In Gaza
Gaza: Israeli occupation forces stormed on Monday the Indonesian hospital in the town of Beit Lahia, north of the Gaza Strip.
Local sources said that the occupation forces stormed the hospital, and there are fears that soldiers will blow it up, as they did last Sunday at Noura Al Kaabi Kidney Hospital.
Medical staff and approximately 55 people, including three patients, including a child in intensive care, were forced to leave the hospital in coordination with international organizations due to the lack of food and water for nearly 10 days and fear of being bombed.
People look for survivors following an Israeli strike that targeted the home of the al-Bursh family in Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip on June 2, 2025. (Photo by Omar Al-Qattaa / AFP)Read Also
-
UN chief appalled by killing of Palestinians at aid center in Gaza
Causality toll from ongoing Israeli aggression on Gaza reaches 54,470 martyrs, 124,693 injured
UNRWA: Aid distribution in Gaza becomes death trap
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- XDC Network's XVC Tech Announces Investment In Laser Digital Carry Fund, Launches Institutional Fund Infrastructure With Libre
- Rhuna Brings Next-Gen AI & Blockchain Event Infrastructure To Aptos Network
- Huma Joins The Global Dollar Network To Advance Stablecoin Adoption On Solana
- Psy Develops First Trustless Bridge From Dogecoin To Solana
- AKAS Launches Full-Chain Protocol To Redefine Decentralized Ownership And Governance
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
CommentsNo comment