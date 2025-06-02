Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Israeli Occupation Forces Storm Indonesian Hospital In Gaza

2025-06-02 07:15:30
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Gaza: Israeli occupation forces stormed on Monday the Indonesian hospital in the town of Beit Lahia, north of the Gaza Strip.

Local sources said that the occupation forces stormed the hospital, and there are fears that soldiers will blow it up, as they did last Sunday at Noura Al Kaabi Kidney Hospital.

Medical staff and approximately 55 people, including three patients, including a child in intensive care, were forced to leave the hospital in coordination with international organizations due to the lack of food and water for nearly 10 days and fear of being bombed.

People look for survivors following an Israeli strike that targeted the home of the al-Bursh family in Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip on June 2, 2025. (Photo by Omar Al-Qattaa / AFP)

