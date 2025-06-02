Ministry Announces Establishment Of Alzheimer's Patients Association

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Social Development and Family (MSDF) has announced the establishment of the Alzheimer's Patients Association, which was established in accordance with the provisions of Decree-Law No. (21) of 2020 regarding private associations and institutions.

The association aims to provide support and assistance to Alzheimer's patients and their families and to raise community awareness about this disease within the country.

The Alzheimer's Patients Association works in coordination with the relevant authorities to ensure the achievement of its humanitarian and social goals, including training specialized personnel, providing psychological and social support programs for patients and their families, and monitoring and addressing the problems facing this group.

Director of the Private Associations and Institutions Department at the Ministry of Social Development and Family, Naji Al Ajji, emphasized that the association represents a qualitative addition to Qatari society, given its vital role in supporting a segment of patients in need of special care and attention.

He noted that the ministry would provide the necessary support and supervision to the association as part of its commitment to activating the role of civil society institutions and promoting voluntary social work, in line with Qatar National Vision 2030.

For her part, Chair of the association's founding committee, Noura Al Jaidah, said that the association's establishment represents an important achievement in the national effort to enhance community and healthcare.

She noted that the association seeks to provide an integrated system of support and services for Alzheimer's patients and raise community awareness about the nature of the disease and how to address it through awareness campaigns, training workshops, and educational initiatives targeting all segments of society.

She added that the association will work to build effective partnerships with health and educational institutions and charitable organizations to enhance the quality of services provided. She noted that it will focus on developing distinguished awareness-raising media content across the media and social media, highlighting the challenges facing Alzheimer's patients and supporting their rights and needs.

The Alzheimer's Patients Association was founded with the participation of 20 founding members and operates as a non-profit civil society organization dedicated to providing support and care to a segment of society in dire need of attention, embodying the values ​​of human solidarity and mutual support inherent in Qatari society.