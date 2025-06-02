Acral Lentiginous Melanoma Pipeline Appears Robust With 3+ Key Pharma Companies Actively Working In The Therapeutics Segment Delveinsight

DelveInsight's,“ Acral Lentiginous Melanoma Pipeline Insight 2025 ” report provides comprehensive insights about 3+ companies and 3+ pipeline drugs in Acral Lentiginous Melanoma pipeline landscape. It covers the Acral Lentiginous Melanoma pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the Acral Lentiginous Melanoma pipeline therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

Discover the latest drugs and treatment options in the Acral Lentiginous Melanoma Pipeline. Dive into DelveInsight's comprehensive report today! @ Acral Lentiginous Melanoma Pipeline Outlook

Key Takeaways from the Acral Lentiginous Melanoma Pipeline Report



In May 2025, Medicenna Therapeutics Inc. announced a Phase 1/2 dose-escalation and expansion study to evaluate safety and tolerability, PK, pharmacodynamic, and early signal of anti-tumor activity of MDNA11 alone or in combination with a checkpoint inhibitor in patients with advanced solid tumors.

DelveInsight's Acral Lentiginous Melanoma Pipeline report depicts a robust space with 3+ active players working to develop 3+ pipeline therapies for Acral Lentiginous Melanoma treatment.

The leading Acral Lentiginous Melanoma Companies such as Tizona Therapeutics Inc., Turnstone Biologics, Medicenna Therapeutics Inc., Innovent Biologics and others. Promising Acral Lentiginous Melanoma Pipeline Therapies such as Pembrolizumab (KEYTRUDA®), MDNA11, Tebentafusp, IBI363, Imatinib, Nilotinib, Sunitinib and others.

Stay ahead with the most recent pipeline outlook for Acral Lentiginous Melanoma. Get insights into clinical trials, emerging therapies, and leading companies with DelveInsight @ Acral Lentiginous Melanoma Treatment Drugs

Acral Lentiginous Melanoma Emerging Drugs Profile

MDNA11: Medicenna Therapeutics, Inc.

MDNA11 is a long-acting IL-2 Superkine that has been fused with human recombinant albumin, which increases its half-life and minimizes dosing requirements without sacrificing efficacy and safety. This Superkine has been designed to preferentially bind the IL-2 beta receptor (IL-2Rβ) on immune cells and to become a powerful switch for activating and proliferating the immune cells needed to fight cancer. It is being developed specifically as a therapeutic for various solid tumors, potentially in combination with other immunotherapies. MDNA11 has the ability to preferentially stimulate cancer-fighting NK cells and naive CD8 cells instead of immuno-suppressive regulatory T cells, by 80 and 200 fold, respectively, when compared to native IL-2. It does so by specifically binding to IL-2Rβ. and begins a cascade of events that overcomes the immune-suppressing effects of cancer and activates the cancer-killing immune cells – including cytotoxic T cells, naive T cells, and natural killer cells. Currently, the drug is in Phase I/II stage of its clinical trial for the treatment of Acral Lentiginous Melanoma.

The Acral Lentiginous Melanoma Pipeline Report Provides Insights into



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Acral Lentiginous Melanoma with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Acral Lentiginous Melanoma Treatment.

Acral Lentiginous Melanoma Companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Acral Lentiginous Melanoma Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Acral Lentiginous Melanoma market

Explore groundbreaking therapies and clinical trials in the Acral Lentiginous Melanoma Marketed and Pipeline Drugs. Access DelveInsight's detailed report now! @ New Acral Lentiginous Melanoma Drugs

Acral Lentiginous Melanoma Companies

Tizona Therapeutics Inc., Turnstone Biologics, Medicenna Therapeutics Inc., Innovent Biologics and others.

Acral lentiginous melanoma pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as



Oral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Parenteral Topical

Acral Lentiginous Melanoma Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as



Recombinant fusion proteins

Small molecule

Monoclonal antibody

Peptide

Polymer Gene therapy

Unveil the future of Acral Lentiginous Melanoma Treatment. Learn about new drugs, pipeline developments, and key companies with DelveInsight's expert analysis @ Acral Lentiginous Melanoma Market Drivers and Barriers

Scope of the Acral Lentiginous Melanoma Pipeline Report



Coverage- Global

Acral Lentiginous Melanoma Companies- Tizona Therapeutics Inc., Turnstone Biologics, Medicenna Therapeutics Inc., Innovent Biologics and others.

Acral Lentiginous Melanoma Pipeline Therapies- Pembrolizumab (KEYTRUDA®), MDNA11, Tebentafusp, IBI363, Imatinib, Nilotinib, Sunitinib and others.

Acral Lentiginous Melanoma Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Acral Lentiginous Melanoma Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Get the latest on Acral Lentiginous Melanoma Therapies and clinical trials. Download DelveInsight's in-depth pipeline report today! @ Acral Lentiginous Melanoma Companies, Key Products and Unmet Needs

Table of Content

IntroductionExecutive SummaryAcral lentiginous melanoma: OverviewPipeline TherapeuticsTherapeutic AssessmentAcral lentiginous melanoma– DelveInsight's Analytical PerspectiveLate Stage Products (Phase III)IBI-310: Innovent BiologicsDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Mid Stage Products (Phase II)Drug Name: Company NameDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Early Stage Products (Phase I/II)MDNA11: Medicenna Therapeutics, Inc.Drug profiles in the detailed report.....Preclinical and Discovery Stage ProductsDrug Name: Company NameDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Inactive ProductsAcral lentiginous melanoma Key CompaniesAcral lentiginous melanoma Key ProductsAcral lentiginous melanoma- Unmet NeedsAcral lentiginous melanoma- Market Drivers and BarriersAcral lentiginous melanoma- Future Perspectives and ConclusionAcral lentiginous melanoma Analyst ViewsAcral lentiginous melanoma Key CompaniesAppendix

About Us

DelveInsight is a leading healthcare-focused market research and consulting firm that provides clients with high-quality market intelligence and analysis to support informed business decisions. With a team of experienced industry experts and a deep understanding of the life sciences and healthcare sectors, we offer customized research solutions and insights to clients across the globe. Connect with us to get high-quality, accurate, and real-time intelligence to stay ahead of the growth curve.