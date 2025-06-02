Acral Lentiginous Melanoma Pipeline Appears Robust With 3+ Key Pharma Companies Actively Working In The Therapeutics Segment Delveinsight
DelveInsight's,“ Acral Lentiginous Melanoma Pipeline Insight 2025 ” report provides comprehensive insights about 3+ companies and 3+ pipeline drugs in Acral Lentiginous Melanoma pipeline landscape. It covers the Acral Lentiginous Melanoma pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the Acral Lentiginous Melanoma pipeline therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.
Key Takeaways from the Acral Lentiginous Melanoma Pipeline Report
In May 2025, Medicenna Therapeutics Inc. announced a Phase 1/2 dose-escalation and expansion study to evaluate safety and tolerability, PK, pharmacodynamic, and early signal of anti-tumor activity of MDNA11 alone or in combination with a checkpoint inhibitor in patients with advanced solid tumors.
DelveInsight's Acral Lentiginous Melanoma Pipeline report depicts a robust space with 3+ active players working to develop 3+ pipeline therapies for Acral Lentiginous Melanoma treatment.
The leading Acral Lentiginous Melanoma Companies such as Tizona Therapeutics Inc., Turnstone Biologics, Medicenna Therapeutics Inc., Innovent Biologics and others.
Promising Acral Lentiginous Melanoma Pipeline Therapies such as Pembrolizumab (KEYTRUDA®), MDNA11, Tebentafusp, IBI363, Imatinib, Nilotinib, Sunitinib and others.
Acral Lentiginous Melanoma Emerging Drugs Profile
MDNA11: Medicenna Therapeutics, Inc.
MDNA11 is a long-acting IL-2 Superkine that has been fused with human recombinant albumin, which increases its half-life and minimizes dosing requirements without sacrificing efficacy and safety. This Superkine has been designed to preferentially bind the IL-2 beta receptor (IL-2Rβ) on immune cells and to become a powerful switch for activating and proliferating the immune cells needed to fight cancer. It is being developed specifically as a therapeutic for various solid tumors, potentially in combination with other immunotherapies. MDNA11 has the ability to preferentially stimulate cancer-fighting NK cells and naive CD8 cells instead of immuno-suppressive regulatory T cells, by 80 and 200 fold, respectively, when compared to native IL-2. It does so by specifically binding to IL-2Rβ. and begins a cascade of events that overcomes the immune-suppressing effects of cancer and activates the cancer-killing immune cells – including cytotoxic T cells, naive T cells, and natural killer cells. Currently, the drug is in Phase I/II stage of its clinical trial for the treatment of Acral Lentiginous Melanoma.
The Acral Lentiginous Melanoma Pipeline Report Provides Insights into
The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Acral Lentiginous Melanoma with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.
It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Acral Lentiginous Melanoma Treatment.
Acral Lentiginous Melanoma Companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.
Acral Lentiginous Melanoma Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type.
Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Acral Lentiginous Melanoma market
Acral Lentiginous Melanoma Companies
Tizona Therapeutics Inc., Turnstone Biologics, Medicenna Therapeutics Inc., Innovent Biologics and others.
Acral lentiginous melanoma pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as
Oral
Intravenous
Subcutaneous
Parenteral
Topical
Acral Lentiginous Melanoma Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as
Recombinant fusion proteins
Small molecule
Monoclonal antibody
Peptide
Polymer
Gene therapy
Scope of the Acral Lentiginous Melanoma Pipeline Report
Coverage- Global
Acral Lentiginous Melanoma Companies- Tizona Therapeutics Inc., Turnstone Biologics, Medicenna Therapeutics Inc., Innovent Biologics and others.
Acral Lentiginous Melanoma Pipeline Therapies- Pembrolizumab (KEYTRUDA®), MDNA11, Tebentafusp, IBI363, Imatinib, Nilotinib, Sunitinib and others.
Acral Lentiginous Melanoma Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination
Acral Lentiginous Melanoma Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III
Table of ContentIntroduction Executive Summary Acral lentiginous melanoma: Overview Pipeline Therapeutics Therapeutic Assessment Acral lentiginous melanoma– DelveInsight's Analytical Perspective Late Stage Products (Phase III) IBI-310: Innovent Biologics Drug profiles in the detailed report..... Mid Stage Products (Phase II) Drug Name: Company Name Drug profiles in the detailed report..... Early Stage Products (Phase I/II) MDNA11: Medicenna Therapeutics, Inc. Drug profiles in the detailed report..... Preclinical and Discovery Stage Products Drug Name: Company Name Drug profiles in the detailed report..... Inactive Products Acral lentiginous melanoma Key Companies Acral lentiginous melanoma Key Products Acral lentiginous melanoma- Unmet Needs Acral lentiginous melanoma- Market Drivers and Barriers Acral lentiginous melanoma- Future Perspectives and Conclusion Acral lentiginous melanoma Analyst Views Acral lentiginous melanoma Key Companies Appendix
