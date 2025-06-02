UK Elevator And Escalator Market To Witness Installation Of 9.87 Thousand Units By 2030 Exclusive Research By Arizton

MENAFN - GetNews)



"UK Elevator And Escalator Market Research Report by Arizton."The Industry Analysis Report Provides Industry Trends, Drivers, Opportunities, Competitive Outlook, Industry Size, Sales, and Growth Forecast for 2025-2030.

According to Arizton's latest research report, the U.K. elevator and escalator market growing at a CAGR of 3.11% during 2024-2030.

Report Summary

Market Size by New Installations (2030): 9.87 Thousand Units

Market Size by New Installations (2024): 8.21 Thousand Units

CAGR - New Installations (2024-2030): 3.11%

Market Size by Installed Base (2030): 407.62 Thousand Units

Market Size By Modernization (2030): USD 344.18 Million

Historic Year: 2021-2023

Base Year: 2024

Forecast Year: 2025-2030

Segmentation by Carriage Type: Passenger And Freight

Segmentation by Capacity: 2- 15 Persons, 16-24 Persons, 25-33 Persons, And 34 Persons And Above

Segmentation by End-User: Commercial, Residential, Industrial, And Others

Segmentation by Machine Type: Hydraulic And Pneumatic, Machine Room Traction, Machine Room Less Traction, And Others

Market Overview

The U.K. elevator and escalator market by new installations accounted for 8.21 thousand units in 2024 and is expected to reach 9.87 thousand units by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.11% during the forecast period. Increasing urbanization and construction industry growth significantly contribute to the year-over-year growth of the market. Also, growing government investment in infrastructure development projects under the National Infrastructure Strategy, which focuses on enhancing public transport and urban development, is expected to support the U.K. elevator and escalator market growth.

The UK government is also investing in the development of railways across the country. The investment is also directed at the modernization of escalators at various railway networks across the UK. In 2024, the government announced to investment of over USD 12.5 million to replace fourteen ageing escalators across Liverpool Lime Street, James Street, Moorfield & Hamilton Square. The project is expected to be concluded by 2027. However, inflationary pressures, along with rising costs of construction materials and skilled labour shortages, are a few challenges faced by the UK's economy. This can hamper the U.K. elevator and escalator market growth. Despite the ongoing challenges, the country is projected to witness robust growth in its construction sector, fuelled by increased infrastructure spending.

AI Drives the Next Phase of Growth in the UK Elevator and Escalator Market

The UK elevator and escalator market is entering a new era, one powered by artificial intelligence and smart technology. As urban spaces grow denser and the demand for efficient vertical transportation rises, AI is proving to be more than just a buzzword it's becoming a game-changer. Global leaders like KONE and Otis are already rolling out AI-driven maintenance systems in commercial and residential buildings across the UK. By analyzing real-time data from IoT-connected sensors, these systems can detect issues before they occur, drastically reducing downtime, improving safety, and cutting maintenance costs. But it's not just about efficiency.

AI is also elevating the user experience. Smart elevators now use destination control AI is also reshaping the way passengers interact with elevators and escalators. IoT-powered systems now feature destination control technologies that streamline traffic by intelligently directing users to the most efficient elevator. This reduces wait times, alleviates congestion, and improves overall service quality in high-demand buildings. These advanced technologies are being adopted in high-rise developments and large-scale urban regeneration projects, combining precision engineering with data analytics to elevate system performance. Hence, the rapid adoption of AI across the sector reflects a broader industry shift toward intelligent, data-driven infrastructure. This momentum positions the UK as a key hub for next-generation elevator and escalator technologies, signaling strong long-term growth potential for stakeholders and investors alike.

Recent Vendor Activities

1. In June 2024, Otis installed 26 vertical transportation (VT) units at One Exchange Square, a 13-story office building at London's Broadgate Campus. The units included four LinkTM escalators, seven platform lifts, and fifteen Gen2 lifts. The elevator has facilities such as Compass 360 destination-dispatch system, EMS PanoramaTM 2.0 elevator-management system, and Internet of Things connectivity with Otis ONETM.

2. KONE won the order to modernize escalators along Liverpool's commuter rail network in 2024. The order comprises the complete replacement of fourteen escalators with KONE EcoMod 140, which is energy-efficient and can transport 7,300 passengers per hour. The modernization project is expected to be completed in Q4 2026.

UK Airport Expansion Set to Unlock New Opportunities in Elevator and Escalator Markets

The U.K. is actively developing its transport industry to improve global connectivity, supporting the rising passenger demand as well as economic growth. Major airports in the country are undergoing large-scale upgrades, including runway expansion, terminal enhancements, and digital infrastructure improvements. These developments aim to strengthen the U.K.'s position as a leading international aviation hub while also creating new jobs and boosting the economy. It is taking steps to address airport capacity issues by investing in airport expansion projects at Heathrow, Gatwick, and Luton airports in 2025. Such steps are projected to support the U.K. elevator and escalator market growth.

Meanwhile, London City Airport has been approved for an expansion that will accommodate up to 9 million passengers every year by 2031. In addition, London Stansted is also investing USD 1.47 billion in terminal expansions and improvements to passenger services. In addition, the UK has the third-largest aviation network in the world, behind China and the United States, and London's airports serve more routes than any other European city.

Key Vendors



Otis

KONE

TK Elevator

Schindler

Mitsubishi Electric

Hitachi

Stannah elevators Fujitec

Other Prominent Vendors



Toshiba Elevator and Building Systems Corporation

Delfar Elevator Co., Ltd.

Orona

KLEEMANN

Cibes Lift Aritco

Market Segmentation & Forecast

Elevator Market Segmentation by

Machine



Hydraulic and Pneumatic

Machine Room Traction

Machine Room Less Traction Others



Climbing

Elevators Industrial Elevators

Carriage Type



Passenger Freight

Capacity



2-15 Persons

16-24 Persons

25-33 Persons 34 Persons and Above

End-User



Commercial

Residential

Industrial Others



Public Transit

Institutional Infrastructural

Escalator Market Segmentation by

Product Type



Parallel

Multi Parallel

Walkway Crisscross

End-User



Public Transit

Commercial Others



Institutional Sector

Infrastructure Industrial

What Key Findings Will Our Research Analysis Reveal?



How big is the U.K. elevator and escalator market?

What is the number of installed bases in the U.K. elevator and escalator market in 2024?

What will be the growth rate of the U.K. elevator and escalator market?

What are the key U.K. elevator and escalator market players? What are the key opportunities in the U.K. elevator and escalator market?

