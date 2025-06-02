UK Elevator And Escalator Market To Witness Installation Of 9.87 Thousand Units By 2030 Exclusive Research By Arizton
"UK Elevator And Escalator Market Research Report by Arizton."The Industry Analysis Report Provides Industry Trends, Drivers, Opportunities, Competitive Outlook, Industry Size, Sales, and Growth Forecast for 2025-2030.
According to Arizton's latest research report, the U.K. elevator and escalator market growing at a CAGR of 3.11% during 2024-2030.
Report Summary
Market Size by New Installations (2030): 9.87 Thousand Units
Market Size by New Installations (2024): 8.21 Thousand Units
CAGR - New Installations (2024-2030): 3.11%
Market Size by Installed Base (2030): 407.62 Thousand Units
Market Size By Modernization (2030): USD 344.18 Million
Historic Year: 2021-2023
Base Year: 2024
Forecast Year: 2025-2030
Segmentation by Carriage Type: Passenger And Freight
Segmentation by Capacity: 2- 15 Persons, 16-24 Persons, 25-33 Persons, And 34 Persons And Above
Segmentation by End-User: Commercial, Residential, Industrial, And Others
Segmentation by Machine Type: Hydraulic And Pneumatic, Machine Room Traction, Machine Room Less Traction, And Others
Market Overview
The U.K. elevator and escalator market by new installations accounted for 8.21 thousand units in 2024 and is expected to reach 9.87 thousand units by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.11% during the forecast period. Increasing urbanization and construction industry growth significantly contribute to the year-over-year growth of the market. Also, growing government investment in infrastructure development projects under the National Infrastructure Strategy, which focuses on enhancing public transport and urban development, is expected to support the U.K. elevator and escalator market growth.
The UK government is also investing in the development of railways across the country. The investment is also directed at the modernization of escalators at various railway networks across the UK. In 2024, the government announced to investment of over USD 12.5 million to replace fourteen ageing escalators across Liverpool Lime Street, James Street, Moorfield & Hamilton Square. The project is expected to be concluded by 2027. However, inflationary pressures, along with rising costs of construction materials and skilled labour shortages, are a few challenges faced by the UK's economy. This can hamper the U.K. elevator and escalator market growth. Despite the ongoing challenges, the country is projected to witness robust growth in its construction sector, fuelled by increased infrastructure spending.
AI Drives the Next Phase of Growth in the UK Elevator and Escalator Market
The UK elevator and escalator market is entering a new era, one powered by artificial intelligence and smart technology. As urban spaces grow denser and the demand for efficient vertical transportation rises, AI is proving to be more than just a buzzword it's becoming a game-changer. Global leaders like KONE and Otis are already rolling out AI-driven maintenance systems in commercial and residential buildings across the UK. By analyzing real-time data from IoT-connected sensors, these systems can detect issues before they occur, drastically reducing downtime, improving safety, and cutting maintenance costs. But it's not just about efficiency.
AI is also elevating the user experience. Smart elevators now use destination control AI is also reshaping the way passengers interact with elevators and escalators. IoT-powered systems now feature destination control technologies that streamline traffic by intelligently directing users to the most efficient elevator. This reduces wait times, alleviates congestion, and improves overall service quality in high-demand buildings. These advanced technologies are being adopted in high-rise developments and large-scale urban regeneration projects, combining precision engineering with data analytics to elevate system performance. Hence, the rapid adoption of AI across the sector reflects a broader industry shift toward intelligent, data-driven infrastructure. This momentum positions the UK as a key hub for next-generation elevator and escalator technologies, signaling strong long-term growth potential for stakeholders and investors alike.
Recent Vendor Activities
1. In June 2024, Otis installed 26 vertical transportation (VT) units at One Exchange Square, a 13-story office building at London's Broadgate Campus. The units included four LinkTM escalators, seven platform lifts, and fifteen Gen2 lifts. The elevator has facilities such as Compass 360 destination-dispatch system, EMS PanoramaTM 2.0 elevator-management system, and Internet of Things connectivity with Otis ONETM.
2. KONE won the order to modernize escalators along Liverpool's commuter rail network in 2024. The order comprises the complete replacement of fourteen escalators with KONE EcoMod 140, which is energy-efficient and can transport 7,300 passengers per hour. The modernization project is expected to be completed in Q4 2026.
UK Airport Expansion Set to Unlock New Opportunities in Elevator and Escalator Markets
The U.K. is actively developing its transport industry to improve global connectivity, supporting the rising passenger demand as well as economic growth. Major airports in the country are undergoing large-scale upgrades, including runway expansion, terminal enhancements, and digital infrastructure improvements. These developments aim to strengthen the U.K.'s position as a leading international aviation hub while also creating new jobs and boosting the economy. It is taking steps to address airport capacity issues by investing in airport expansion projects at Heathrow, Gatwick, and Luton airports in 2025. Such steps are projected to support the U.K. elevator and escalator market growth.
Meanwhile, London City Airport has been approved for an expansion that will accommodate up to 9 million passengers every year by 2031. In addition, London Stansted is also investing USD 1.47 billion in terminal expansions and improvements to passenger services. In addition, the UK has the third-largest aviation network in the world, behind China and the United States, and London's airports serve more routes than any other European city.
Key Vendors
-
Otis
KONE
TK Elevator
Schindler
Mitsubishi Electric
Hitachi
Stannah elevators
Fujitec
Other Prominent Vendors
-
Toshiba Elevator and Building Systems Corporation
Delfar Elevator Co., Ltd.
Orona
KLEEMANN
Cibes Lift
Aritco
Market Segmentation & Forecast
Elevator Market Segmentation by
Machine
-
Hydraulic and Pneumatic
Machine Room Traction
Machine Room Less Traction
Others
-
Climbing
Elevators
Industrial Elevators
Carriage Type
-
Passenger
Freight
Capacity
-
2-15 Persons
16-24 Persons
25-33 Persons
34 Persons and Above
End-User
-
Commercial
Residential
Industrial
Others
-
Public Transit
Institutional
Infrastructural
Escalator Market Segmentation by
Product Type
-
Parallel
Multi Parallel
Walkway
Crisscross
End-User
-
Public Transit
Commercial
Others
-
Institutional Sector
Infrastructure
Industrial
