“Have The Guts To Fail”: Melissa Manelli's Bold New Book Reimagines Success As The Courage To Rise

Figure 1: Melissa Manelli, the bold author of“Have the Guts to Fail.”

Raw memoir meets step-by-step manual, fusing neuroscience, Congolese wisdom, and hard-won experience to turn failure into the ultimate leadership super-power.

What if the very moment you hit rock bottom could become the springboard to the life you were born to live? In her searing debut, Have the Guts to Fail: The Blueprint for Rising from Rock Bottom to Authentic Success, international consultant and transformational coach Melissa Manelli delivers a blueprint for turning devastation into destiny-one honest page at a time.

After years of masking trauma behind a globe-trotting consulting career, Manelli walked away from the façade, two young children in her arms and nothing but determination in her pocket. In the darkness that followed she forged Triple A: Analyze, Accept, Act, the resilience framework-and later the PROCESS–BUILD–RISE method-that rebuilt her life and now powers boardrooms, startups, and personal reinventions worldwide.

“I know the taste of failure,” says Manelli.“But I also know there is something extraordinary on the other side if you dare to believe your story isn't over yet.”

Why Have the Guts to Fail Stands Apart



Real & Unfiltered – No glossy shortcuts; Manelli chronicles domestic abuse, single motherhood, and financial collapse with unsparing honesty.

Scientifically Grounded – Practical tools rooted in neuroplasticity, emotional intelligence, and positive psychology.

Culturally Deep – Honors Congolese healing traditions of dance and storytelling, infused with a global worldview shaped by life on four continents.

Immediately Actionable –“Let's Reflect Together” exercises, personal manifestos, and business-ready blueprints readers can implement today. Universally Human – Whether you're a CEO, student, or survivor, Manelli's story proves you can keep your ambition-and your heart-intact.



Who the Book Serves



Entrepreneurs, executives, and changemakers navigating reinvention

Survivors of trauma, heartbreak, or loss ready to trade survival for victory

High achievers battling perfectionism, burnout, or fear of failure Readers of Brené Brown, Mel Robbins, and Lisa Nichols seeking the next level of soulful leadership



Key Quote from the Book

“You are not broken. You are becoming. Your failures are not tombstones; they are stepping-stones toward the life you were born to live.”

Have the Guts to Fail is already sparking conversations among business leaders, mental-health advocates, and thought-leadership circles calling for a more humane definition of success. Early readers hail it as“a survival guide for the soul” and“the missing manual every leader needs in 2025.”

For anyone ready to turn scars into strength and failure into fuel, Have the Guts to Fail is your invitation to begin-right where you are.

The book is available now in paperback, e-book, and audiobook formats through Amazon and major retailers worldwide.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Melissa Manelli is an international consultant, business strategist, and transformational speaker known for blending high-level leadership training with deep emotional intelligence. Her PROCESS–BUILD–RISE methodology has helped entrepreneurs and executives across Europe, Africa, and North America redefine success on their own terms. Have the Guts to Fail is her first book.

