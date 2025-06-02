Corporate Travel Software Platform (CBT Tool) Travelomatix

MENAFN - GetNews)



Travelomatix is a next generation travel booking software platform for travel agencies and tour operators. It offers B2C, B2B and back office system with flights, hotels, transfers, car rental and holiday packages modules.

The demand for corporate travel management software has witnessed significant growth, fueled by the expanding corporate sector and a rise in business travel activities. As companies increasingly recognize the importance of efficient travel management for optimizing costs and enhancing employee experiences, many are turning to technology solutions that streamline the booking and expense management processes. This demand is particularly pronounced among mid-sized and large enterprises looking to standardize travel policies, improve compliance, and gain greater visibility into their travel expenditures.

Travelomatix develops a custom booking platform to streamline and automate various tasks involved in running a travel agency. It enables agencies / users to search, compare, and book various travel services such as flights, hotels, rental cars, and activities online. It provides a user-friendly interface where travelers can input their travel preferences, including destination, dates and any specific requirements. The booking engine then retrieves real-time information from travel aggregator / suppliers and presents users with a range of options that match their criteria. Users can conveniently browse through available choices, compare prices, and select the best-suited options for their needs.

How to Develop Corporate Travel Management Tool : A Complete Guide in 8 Steps

Developing corporate travel portal software involves several key steps. Do have a look at following steps







Step 1 : Market Research

Analyze the need of the corporate travel management tool, identifying the needs of travel agencies and customers. Understand the competitive landscape and gather insights on features that are in demand.

Step 2 : Define Software Requirements

Based on your research, outline the core features and functionalities of the travel agency management software. Consider aspects like booking management, CRM, payment processing, itinerary planning, and supplier integration.

Step 3 : Choose the Tech Stack

Decide on the technologies you will use for software development. This includes selecting programming languages, frameworks, databases, and hosting solutions that align with your travel project's needs.

Step 4 : Design the User Interface (UI)

Create wireframes and prototypes for the software. Focus on user experience (UX) to ensure the application is intuitive and easy to navigate for both travel agents and customers.

Step 5 : Development

Start coding the corporate travel management software based on the defined requirements and design. Implement the core functionalities, ensuring that you follow best practices for security and performance.

Step 6 : Testing

Conduct thorough testing, including unit testing, integration testing, and user acceptance testing (UAT). Identify and fix any bugs or issues to ensure the travel booking software is reliable and user-friendly.

Step 7 : Deployment

Once testing is complete, deploy the corporate travel management software on a live server. Ensure that all components are functioning correctly and that data is secure. Integrate travel agency CRM as required.

Step 8 : Ongoing Support and Updates

After deployment, provide ongoing support to users and regularly update the software to fix bugs, add new features, and enhance security. Gather user feedback to continuously improve the application.

About Travelomatix

Travlomatix is among the best travel agent software providers worldwide. It is dedicated to delivering innovative software solutions in aviation, travel & hospitality verticals. We provide software with Amadeus, Travelport and Sabre GDS integration, airline reservation system, flight API solutions, CRMs and white label travel portal to global clients.