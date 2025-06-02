Alfredo Barulli's Brand To Lead Hits #1 On Amazon A Must-Read Guide To Personal Branding For Industry Leadership
DUBAI, UAE - Jun 2nd, 2025 - Alfredo Barulli, award-winning publicist and founder of 10X Experts Agency, celebrates the remarkable success of his newest release, Brand to Lead: How to Instantly Stand Out and Become a Leader in Your Industry. The book has skyrocketed to the #1 New Release on Amazon and claimed the #1 Best Seller spot in Public Relations , cementing its status as a go-to resource for ambitious professionals and rising leaders.
In Brand to Lead, Barulli unpacks the truth behind why some people command attention and opportunity-regardless of talent or effort. With a proven blueprint built from years of working with elite clients and global influencers, the book delivers:
-
Step-by-step methods for building authority and credibility
Tactics for mastering visibility through high-impact media
Frameworks to turn reputation into revenue
Tools for creating a magnetic personal brand presence online and off
“This book is your shortcut to becoming known, respected, and in demand,” says Barulli.“I wrote Brand to Lead because I believe anyone-regardless of background-can claim leadership status with the right visibility strategy.”
About the Author:
Alfredo Barulli is a Dubai-based publicist and founder of 10X Experts Agency, known for helping CEOs and entrepreneurs earn visibility in publications like Forbes, Entrepreneur, and GQ. He is also the founder of Haute Traveling Media Group, a global influencer network reaching over 100 million users.
Availability: Brand to Lead is available now in paperback and eBook formats on Amazon and major retailers.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- Invictus Growth Partners Closes Oversubscribed Fund II With Funds Totaling $574 Million
- NAC Foundation Urges President Donald Trump To Release The AML BITCOIN CLASSIFIED Files
- XDC Network's XVC Tech Announces Investment In Laser Digital Carry Fund, Launches Institutional Fund Infrastructure With Libre
- Tbtc Becomes First To Power Gas Fees And Collateral On Mezo
- Xfunded Reports Over $1.2M In Payouts And 18,000 Challenges Sold In First Year Of Operation
CommentsNo comment