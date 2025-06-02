Alfredo Barulli's Brand To Lead Hits #1 On Amazon A Must-Read Guide To Personal Branding For Industry Leadership

DUBAI, UAE - Jun 2nd, 2025 - Alfredo Barulli, award-winning publicist and founder of 10X Experts Agency, celebrates the remarkable success of his newest release, Brand to Lead: How to Instantly Stand Out and Become a Leader in Your Industry. The book has skyrocketed to the #1 New Release on Amazon and claimed the #1 Best Seller spot in Public Relations , cementing its status as a go-to resource for ambitious professionals and rising leaders.

In Brand to Lead, Barulli unpacks the truth behind why some people command attention and opportunity-regardless of talent or effort. With a proven blueprint built from years of working with elite clients and global influencers, the book delivers:



Step-by-step methods for building authority and credibility

Tactics for mastering visibility through high-impact media

Frameworks to turn reputation into revenue Tools for creating a magnetic personal brand presence online and off

“This book is your shortcut to becoming known, respected, and in demand,” says Barulli.“I wrote Brand to Lead because I believe anyone-regardless of background-can claim leadership status with the right visibility strategy.”

About the Author:

Alfredo Barulli is a Dubai-based publicist and founder of 10X Experts Agency, known for helping CEOs and entrepreneurs earn visibility in publications like Forbes, Entrepreneur, and GQ. He is also the founder of Haute Traveling Media Group, a global influencer network reaching over 100 million users.

Availability: Brand to Lead is available now in paperback and eBook formats on Amazon and major retailers.