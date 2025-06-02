“Divorce: Death By A Thousand Cuts” Slices Through Confusion And Chaos In Family Court Battles
"Drawing from decades of legal experience and real-world client cases, Shakhan and Wilkerson created this indispensable manual for those staring down the barrel of high-conflict separations involving children, finances, property, and deep emotional scars."New Legal Guide Delivers a Lifeline for Those Facing High-Conflict Divorces in Georgia and Beyond
Atlanta, GA - June 2, 2025 - For anyone caught in the emotionally grueling and financially devastating storm of divorce, a groundbreaking new guide is here to help. "Divorce: Death by a Thousand Cuts – What to Expect and What to Protect," by legal experts Genghis Shakhan and Chelsea Wilkerson, is now available and shaking up the way individuals prepare for and navigate divorce in Georgia and throughout the United States.
This empowering guide pulls no punches, offering a hard-hitting, step-by-step blueprint that breaks down the complexities of divorce into manageable-and survivable-actions. Drawing from decades of legal experience and real-world client cases, Shakhan and Wilkerson created this indispensable manual for those staring down the barrel of high-conflict separations involving children, finances, property, and deep emotional scars.
"Divorce is not just a legal event; it's a psychological and financial minefield that changes your life forever," says co-author Genghis Shakhan. "We wrote this book to offer clarity, strategy, and a sense of control when everything else feels like it's falling apart."
Covering every phase of the process-from understanding Georgia's no-fault divorce laws to navigating custody disputes and financial landmines-Divorce: Death by a Thousand Cuts is as comprehensive as it is compassionate. Readers will discover:
-
Georgia-specific legal procedures and timelines.
The true costs of hiring the wrong attorney-and how to avoid it.
Step-by-step strategies for asset division, custody battles, and post-divorce modifications
Emotional and financial recovery tools.
Guidance on protecting your rights and future in even the most contentious scenarios.
Unlike traditional legal tomes, this book is written in plain, relatable language and delivers insight with unflinching honesty. It provides a unique blend of legal expertise and real-life relevance, designed for both men and women navigating this life-altering transition.
Shakhan and Wilkerson even tackle taboo topics such as how to deal with high-asset divorces, bankruptcy during separation, and false accusations in court. The book's powerful narrative voice is balanced by actionable advice and sobering statistics, making it a must-read for anyone who refuses to be blindsided by the system.
Don't let divorce destroy your future-arm yourself with the tools to fight smart.
About the Authors:
Genghis Shakhan is a seasoned divorce attorney known for his relentless advocacy and courtroom expertise. Chelsea Wilkerson brings a wealth of legal strategy and client advocacy experience, making this duo a formidable force in family law. Together, they empower readers with knowledge that could save them thousands of dollars, months of stress, and years of regret.
Divorce: Death by a Thousand Cuts is now available in paperback and Kindle eBook format on Amazon.
For interviews, review copies, or speaking engagements, please contact:
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- Invictus Growth Partners Closes Oversubscribed Fund II With Funds Totaling $574 Million
- NAC Foundation Urges President Donald Trump To Release The AML BITCOIN CLASSIFIED Files
- XDC Network's XVC Tech Announces Investment In Laser Digital Carry Fund, Launches Institutional Fund Infrastructure With Libre
- Tbtc Becomes First To Power Gas Fees And Collateral On Mezo
- Xfunded Reports Over $1.2M In Payouts And 18,000 Challenges Sold In First Year Of Operation
CommentsNo comment