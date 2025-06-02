New Youtube Series Helps Viewers Recover Financially And Spiritually Through Faith

Southfield, MI - June 2, 2025 - Best-selling author, trauma recovery coach, and wellness leader Liz Blanding launches a powerful new YouTube channel: Kingdom Wealth Conversations. This faith-based show is dedicated to helping viewers overcome financial trauma, reclaim their voice, and build legacy wealth through biblical principles.

After facing near-death experiences, domestic abuse, and starting over financially at 56, Liz shares her journey from rock bottom to spiritual and financial freedom. Each episode features transparent storytelling, biblical insight, and shared coaching - mentorship tips gleaned from leaders like NFL veteran and business mogul Marques Ogden, master marketer Eric Wright Sr., publishing coach Michael Bart Mathews, and more.

“This is not just about money-it's about purpose, faith, and transforming your life from the inside out while rising from what tried to break you.”

ABOUT LIZ BLANDING

Liz Blanding is the founder of Oasis Wellness Centers and host of the Get Trauma Informed Podcast. Through her story of resilience, she empowers others to overcome trauma, rebuild finances, and walk boldly in their God-given purpose.