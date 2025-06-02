Florida Mortgage Pros LLC Announces New Branch Opening In Avon Park

MENAFN - GetNews)Florida Mortgage Pros LLC, a leading mortgage brokerage committed to providing exceptional service and tailored home loan solutions, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its newest branch office in Avon Park, Florida, on

The new office, conveniently located off Highway 27 at 1600 Sunpure Rd, Avon Park FL 32825 , marks an exciting expansion for Florida Mortgage Pros LLC into Highlands County. This strategic location will allow the company to better serve the growing community and provide local residents with direct access to their team of experienced mortgage professionals.

"We are incredibly excited to become a part of the Highlands County community," said Richard Williams, Owner of Florida Mortgage Pros LLC. "This new branch underscores our commitment to making the dream of homeownership a reality for more Floridians. We look forward to offering our expertise and personalized service to the residents of Avon Park, Sebring, Lake Placid and surrounding areas."

Florida Mortgage Pros LLC offers a comprehensive range of mortgage products and services, including:



Conventional Loans

FHA Loans

VA Loans

USDA Loans

Refinancing Options

Construction Loans

Investment Loans

Commercial Loans And more!

The Avon Park branch will be staffed by knowledgeable and friendly loan officers dedicated to guiding clients through every step of the loan process, from initial consultation to closing.

About Florida Mortgage Pros LLC:

Florida Mortgage Pros LLC is a trusted mortgage brokerage dedicated to providing clients with competitive interest rates, a wide variety of loan options, and unparalleled customer service since 2017. With a team of experienced professionals, they strive to simplify the mortgage process and help individuals and families achieve their homeownership and real estate goals.

Grand Opening Details:

While the office officially opens on June 2nd, 2025, Florida Mortgage Pros LLC will be hosting a Meet & Greet on Friday, June 6th from 4- 6pm. Members of the community are invited to visit the new office and learn more about the services offered.

AvonParkMortgage

FLMortgagePros