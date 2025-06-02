Quinn Lemley Nominated For Vocalist Of The Year (Jazz/Blues) For The 11Th Annual Josie Music Awards

Singer/entertainer Quinn Lemley has been nominated for Vocalist of the Year (Jazz/Blues) for the 11th Annual Josie Music Awards.

Quinn Lemley is a multifaceted performer celebrated for her captivating stage presence, powerful vocals, and dynamic performances. She is renowned for her acclaimed shows, Burlesque to Broadway and Rita Hayworth: The Heat Is On!, which have graced major performing arts centers and casinos across North America . Her jazz quintet has also performed internationally, with Lemley being recognized as the iconic face of the Half Note Jazz Club in Athens, Greece.

A graduate of NYU's Tisch School of the Arts, Lemley has an extensive career spanning theater, television, and music has appeared on prominent television programs such as Good Morning America, Oprah, and was a finalist on ABC's Shark Tank . Her theatrical credits include roles in Barking Sharks, Sirens of the Silver Screen, and the film The Greatest Ears in Town – The Arif Mardin Story, alongside Bette Midler and Norah Jones.

In addition to her performing career, Lemley is a respected speaker and television host. She leads the talk show Secrets of the Stage, offering insights into the creative process, and hosts a monthly virtual concert series, Up Close & Personal. Her contributions to the arts have earned her accolades such as the Bistro Award, two MAC Award nominations, and the title of Best Vocalist at the 2024 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards.

Lemley has released several albums, including Sirens, Songs of the Silver Screen, Burlesque to Broadway, Cocktails With a Twist, Dance or Die, The Heat Is On!, and Live! At The Half Note, and her latest release Swinging Hot Tomato, all available on platforms like Spotify and Apple Music .

The Josie Music Awards are the most respected, and prestigious event & association in the independent music industry. This year the 11th Annual Josie Music Awards are taking place on Sunday, November 2nd, 2025 at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville, Tennessee.

The Josie Awards honors all genres of music. They tribute songwriters, vocalists, performers, entertainers, music videos, albums, songs, music industry professionals and many other categories of independent music. Their panel of judges include musicians and music industry professionals.

The official website for Quinn Lemley may be found at

The official website for the Josie Music Awards may be found at