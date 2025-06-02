Bourbon Aged In A WWII D-Day Warbird Honors The Fallen And Helps Bring Them Home

WASHINGTON, D.C. - On the 81st anniversary of D-Day, Americans are being offered a chance to own something no one has ever had before-and will never have again: a bottle of bourbon that was aged in flight inside the fuselage of a D-Day combat aircraft, created to support the mission of bringing America's missing servicemembers home.

Distilled by Tobacco Barn Distillery and created in partnership with the nonprofit Tours of Duty, this limited-release bourbon was flown across the Atlantic in charred oak barrels aboard“Placid Lassie,” a fully restored WWII C-47 aircraft that dropped paratroopers into Normandy on June 6, 1944. As the Lassie journeyed to commemorate the 80th anniversary of D-Day last year, the barrels aged in motion-shaped by altitude, air pressure, temperature shifts, and turbulence.

The result is more than bourbon's a bottle infused with history every purchase helps fund the recovery of the 81,000 U.S. servicemembers still missing in action.

The First Bourbon of Its Kind-For a Cause Unlike Any Other

“This is the only bourbon in history to be aged in-flight inside a combat-flown D-Day aircraft,” said Amanda Rutledge, founder of Tours of Duty.“And it's doing something no government agency has been able to do alone-bring our missing heroes home.”

Each bottle is hand-numbered, extremely limited, and never to be made again. The purchase price is $370 plus a $1,000 tax-deductible donation to fund future search and recovery missions. These efforts send veterans back into the field-not with rifles, but with forensic gear, maps, and a solemn vow: We will not forget.

About Tours of Duty

Led by veterans, Tours of Duty deploys field teams to former battlefields in Southeast Asia, Europe, the Pacific and beyond to locate, recover, and help repatriate Americans who never came home. Veterans who once served in war now serve in peace-as investigators, medics, case researchers, and cultural liaisons-reclaiming the stories of the lost and restoring honor to families who have waited decades.

Proceeds from the D-Day Bourbon support:

Active recovery missions overseas

Forensic training for veterans

Equipment and archival research

Travel and mission support for families of the missing

How to Purchase

D-Day Bourbon is available now for a limited time. Retail: $370, plus a $1,000 tax deductible donation Each bottle directly funds recovery operations Order now at:

