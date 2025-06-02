Dr. Ian Weisberg Launches Emerald Coast Heart & Afib: Region's Only Heart Rhythm-Focused Practice Expands Across Northwest Florida

MENAFN - GetNews) Dr. Ian WeisbergRenowned cardiac electrophysiologist Dr. Ian Weisberg has officially launched Emerald Coast Heart & AFib, the only heart rhythm-specific medical practice in the region, delivering advanced and compassionate arrhythmia care to the communities of Northwest Florida.

Crestview, FL - Renowned cardiac electrophysiologist Dr. Ian Weisberg has officially launched Emerald Coast Heart & AFib, the only heart rhythm-specific medical practice in the region, delivering advanced and compassionate arrhythmia care to the communities of Northwest Florida. With a flagship full-service clinic in Crestview and a strategic expansion into Fort Walton Beach, Dr. Weisberg is redefining cardiac care with a singular focus on heart rhythm disorders such as atrial fibrillation (AFib).

With over a decade of clinical leadership, Dr. Ian Weisberg is a University of Chicago-trained electrophysiologist whose expertise in complex heart rhythm disorders has made him one of the most respected figures in the field. Performing more than 300 AFib ablations annually, Dr. Weisberg brings a level of experience that is unmatched in the region. His new clinic, Emerald Coast Heart & AFib, is committed to providing individualized, evidence-based treatments such as catheter ablation, Watchman left atrial appendage occlusion (LAAO), pacemaker and ICD implantations, and laser lead extractions.

“Northwest Florida has long needed a center exclusively focused on heart rhythm care,” said Dr. Ian Weisberg .“Our goal is to combine cutting-edge technology with personalized, local care so patients no longer need to travel long distances for advanced arrhythmia treatment.”

Emerald Coast Heart & AFib is more than just a specialty clinic-it's a cornerstone of the local healthcare landscape. From Navarre to Milton, patients are now able to access life-changing procedures without leaving their communities. The Crestview location, now fully operational, offers a comprehensive range of services, including device monitoring, injectable loop recorder insertion, and second opinion consultations. The upcoming Fort Walton Beach location will expand access even further, ensuring patients across the Emerald Coast receive timely and specialized care.

Dr. Ian Weisberg's approach emphasizes education and empowerment. Through his forthcoming digital platform, DrIanWeisberg, patients will have access to reliable and medically accurate information about AFib and other heart rhythm disorders-further advancing Dr. Weisberg's mission to educate and support his patients well beyond the clinic walls.

“Knowledge is power, especially when managing chronic conditions like atrial fibrillation,” said Dr. Ian Weisberg .“At Emerald Coast Heart & AFib, we take the time to explain every treatment option so that our patients can make confident decisions about their heart health.”

The clinic's services are carefully designed to meet the diverse needs of patients, with tailored treatment plans that prioritize both clinical excellence and quality of life. With a team that values compassion, community, and continuous care, Emerald Coast Heart & AFib is poised to become the region's leading destination for rhythm-focused cardiac care.

To learn more or to schedule a consultation, visit

Clinic Locations:



Crestview: 550 W Redstone Ave. Suite 430, Crestview, FL 32536

Milton: 5992 Berryhill Rd. Suite 301, Milton, FL 32570 Fort Walton Beach: Opening Soon