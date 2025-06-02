Bookcraft Publishers Unveils Comprehensive Self-Publishing Services Empowering Authors With Full Creative Control And Global Reach

MENAFN - GetNews)BookCraft Publishers , a leading innovator in the self-publishing industry, today announced the launch of its expanded suite of author services, designed to streamline every stage of the self-publishing journey from manuscript development to global distribution.

With a commitment to creative excellence, technological innovation, and author autonomy, BookCraft Publisher delivers a turnkey solution that enables writers to bring their stories to market quickly, affordably, and professionally while maintaining total control over their work.

“As the publishing landscape continues to evolve, authors demand a partner who combines traditional publishing expertise with modern digital innovation,” said the Founder and CEO of BookCraft Publishers.“Our mission is to empower authors by offering an end-to-end platform of customizable services editing, design, marketing, and distribution that upholds the highest standards of quality while allowing them to retain 100 percent of their royalties.”

BookCraft Publishers offers a comprehensive range of author services, with modular options designed to cater to the distinctive needs and budgets of both first-time authors and experienced professionals:

Manuscript Development & Ghostwriting

From developmental editing to seamless ghostwriting partnerships, BookCraft's veteran editors and writers collaborate directly with authors to refine the narrative structure, strengthen characters, and ensure a compelling, market-ready manuscript.

Book Cover Design & Illustration

Leveraging the brand's signature burgundy-and-navy palette and the motif of an open book with a feather quill, BookCraft's in-house designers and illustrators craft visually striking covers and interior artwork that reflect each title's tone and genre.

Copyediting, Proofreading, & Formatting

BookCraft's editorial specialists meticulously polish prose for grammar, style, and continuity using industry-standard fonts such as Libre Baskerville and Montserrat. They then create polished print and eBook layouts compatible with platforms such as Amazon KDP, Ingram Spark, Kobo, and Barnes & Noble.

eBook Conversion & Distribution Assistance

Authors receive full support in converting their manuscripts into EPUB, MOBI, and PDF formats, optimizing metadata for discoverability, and setting up accounts across leading marketplaces. This process ensures that your book has a broad global reach without the complexity of platform requirements. Our team will guide you through each step, making the technical aspects of self-publishing as simple as possible.

Marketing Strategy & Promotional Support

BookCraft's digital marketing team designs targeted campaigns across Google, Meta, and LinkedIn Ads and crafts engaging social media content. It also offers bespoke promotional materials press releases and media kits to drive pre-orders and book launches.

Transparent Pricing & Author-First Royalties

Unlike traditional publishing models, BookCraft Publishers operates on a self-funded, transparent pricing structure. Authors pay an upfront fee reflecting their selected services no hidden costs or long-term commitments exist.

Importantly, writers retain 100 percent of their net royalties, giving them complete control over their intellectual property and revenue streams. As the founder sees it,“We believe creative talent deserves full ownership of its rewards. By removing barriers and simplifying the process, we're fostering a new generation of independent authors who can compete globally.”

Commitment to Quality & Innovation

Since its inception, BookCraft Publishers has prioritized continuous innovation. The company recently upgraded its proprietary author portal, integrating real-time project tracking, secure file exchange, and AI-driven manuscript analysis to enhance collaboration and reduce turnaround times.

Meanwhile, a curated network of experienced freelancers, ghostwriters, editors, cover designers, and marketing specialists ensures that each project receives personalized attention from seasoned professionals.

About BookCraft Publishers

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, BookCraft Publishers is a full-service self-publishing company dedicated to supporting authors at every step of the publishing process. Combining a passion for literature with cutting-edge digital tools, BookCraft empowers writers to maintain creative control and maximize returns. For more information, visit .

For media inquiries please contact BookCraft Publishers at ...