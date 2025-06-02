New D-Day Bourbon Honors America's Missing Heroes With History In Every Bottle

WASHINGTON, D.C. - This D-Day, Americans have the rare opportunity to own a piece of living history-and support the mission to bring home those who never made it back.

In a world-first, D-Day Bourbon has been released: a limited-edition spirit aged in-flight inside a WWII combat aircraft. The project, a collaboration between Tobacco Barn Distillery and the nonprofit Tours of Duty, honors the 81st anniversary of D-Day while supporting the recovery of over 81,000 U.S. servicemembers still missing in action.

The bourbon was aged aboard the C-47“Placid Lassie”, a combat veteran of the Normandy invasion. Barrels were secured in her fuselage as she flew across the Atlantic to France in 2024 for the 80th anniversary of D-Day. During that journey-shaped by altitude, vibration, motion, and time-the bourbon matured unlike any other bottle in existence.

“For the families who never got closure,” says Founder Amanda Rutledge,“and the veterans who carry the weight of the fallen, this bottle means more than words can say. It's proof that we're still searching-and still remembering.”

Crafted by Veterans, For a Sacred Cause

Every bottle of D-Day Bourbon supports the veteran-led field missions of Tours of Duty, whose teams travel to former battlefields in Southeast Asia, Europe, The Pacific and beyond to locate and recover missing American servicemembers. Many of these missions rely on private funding and donations, as government resources fall short.

Each bottle costs $370 plus a $1,000 tax-deductible contribution, with proceeds going directly to:



Active search and recovery expeditions

Veteran forensic training

Mission-critical supplies and technology Case research and family outreach

“This bourbon is a symbol of our promise: that no one who served this country will be forgotten,” says Amanda Rutledge.

Extremely Limited, Never to Be Repeated

Each bottle of D-Day Bourbon is hand-numbered and bottled only once. With no future flights planned, this is the first and last time bourbon will be aged in a D-Day aircraft. Once sold out, these bottles become permanent relics-both of WWII history and a living mission to honor it.

Order Now at:

Only available while supplies last

Retail Price: $1,370 | $1,000 tax-deductible

About Tours of Duty

Tours of Duty is a nonprofit dedicated to the recovery and repatriation of missing American servicemembers. Led by combat veterans and experts in forensic anthropology, the organization empowers veterans to return to the field in search of those left behind-while helping them reconnect to purpose, mission, and one another.