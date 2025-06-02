New Self-Healing Journal Inspires Global Movement Toward Emotional Wellness Empowering Readers To Rediscover Self-Love, Purpose, And Peace Through Guided Reflection And Daily Practices

MENAFN - GetNews)



02 June, 2025 - A powerful new personal growth and emotional well-being tool has entered the global self-care landscape. Healing Journal , created by Norwegian author and mental health advocate Lucija Bila, offers readers a compassionate, practical, and empowering path toward inner healing.

From the real-life experience of Bila herself, Healing Journal is not just a workbook-it's a guidebook for any individual embarking on a journey of self-awareness and emotional recovery. With directed questions on gratitude, positive affirmations, self-love, inner child recovery, reflection on dreams, and planning for the future, this journal helps readers to slow down, turn inward, and regain their sense of self.

“At a time when so many people feel overwhelmed, unseen, or emotionally fatigued, I wanted to create something that feels like a safe space-a guide to help others feel lighter and more in control of their healing process,” said Lucija Bila.“This journal was born out of my own struggle to find clarity and peace.”

Each section is carefully structured to support emotional breakthroughs through daily practice. Whether writing a letter to your inner child, exploring your dreams, or releasing negative self-talk, Healing Journal is an invitation to transform pain into power.

Lucija Bila, who lives in Norway with her cat Tyche, dreamed of being a singer since childhood. Her healing journey helped her rediscover courage, not only to pursue creative expression but also to share this journal with the world. Her heartfelt story serves as an inspiration, reminding readers that healing is possible and new dreams are always within reach.

Healing Journal is available now worldwide in both print and digital formats. Whether used at home, in therapy sessions, or as part of a wellness retreat, it is quickly becoming a favorite tool among mental health professionals and self-help enthusiasts.

About the Author:

Lucija Bila lives in Norway with her cat, Tyche, and enjoys singing in her spare time. Her wildest dream since childhood has been to perform on a big stage and become a singer. Inspired by her own self-healing journey experience, she created this journal to help others on their healing journeys. She hopes she will one day take a leap of faith and begin her singing career, just as she did with this journal.