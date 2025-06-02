ASHVEIL Announces Highly-Anticipated New Project, Launching A Selection Of Breakthrough Songs On Spotify And More

MENAFN - GetNews) This emerging ambient electronic music artist is reaching listeners everywhere with a strong online presence, inviting anyone who loves electronica to listen as new singles drop over the next few months.







Emerging electronic music artist ASHVEIL has just announced the official release of several new singles, marking this Portland, Oregon, based artist's debut to the world as part of a new ongoing project.

“I always wanted to try to create a world of sound around me since I was young,” said ASHVEIL.







A natural artist, ASHVEIL's journey led to working with industry professionals who helped to cultivate this unique songmaker's authentic brand of music. Diving into ambient electronic music, ASHVEIL brings something unheard to the world. ASHVEIL is shrouded with a taste of mystery but makes a strong impact in the minds, ears, hearts, and souls of all who listen to the carefully curated yet genuine music that is being released. According to ASHVEIL ,“I want people to listen to my songs and think, 'Wow, I've never heard something like this before'.”

This couldn't be more evident in the incredible songlist that is available right now from ASHVEIL. Singles such as“GATEWAY,”“Grime,”“Saturn,”“Rectify,” and“Fading Signals” take listeners on a journey through the universe with an ethereal electronic backdrop punctuated by the piercing sounds of ASHVEIL's voice. ASHVEIL says the idea behind this project is to truly take people away from the mundane monotony of everyday life, stress, pain, fear, and everything in between. ASHVEIL's music represents an exquisite escape from reality by way of harmony.

On June 1, 2025, ASHVEIL will officially release new singles including“Contortion” and“ULTRAVIOLET.” Accompanying videos for ASHVEIL's singles can be found on Instagram and more, and the breakthrough singles can be found on Apple Music and Spotify .







ASHVEIL will be traveling over the next few months and will drop new singles during this time. Fans, followers, and music enthusiasts everywhere can stay up to date by visiting .

ABOUT ASHVEIL

ASHVEIL is a Portland, Oregon, based and world traveling emerging ambient electronic music artist. Follow on social media:

Instagram: @ashveil_music

Twitter/X: @_ashveil

Reverbnation: @ashveil