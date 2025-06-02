The Boulder Group Arranges Sale Of Net Leased Colorado Heartland Dental

MENAFN - GetNews) Randy Blankstein and Jimmy Goodman of The Boulder Group represented the buyer in the transaction.

The Boulder Group, a net leased investment brokerage firm completed the sale of a single tenant Heartland Dental located at 4585 Ledge Roack Drive in Johnstown, Colorado for $3,211,000.

Heartland Dental is part of a new 200-acre mixed-use development, Ledge Rock Center. Once completed, the Ledge Rock Center will feature 1,200 apartment units, 160 single-family homes, and over 1 million SF of retail. The subject property is located on the southeast corner of I-25 and US Highway 60 (97,800 VPD). This interchange provides efficient egress and ingress from both southbound and northbound directions of I-25. There is signage visible from the highway as well. A newly opened Buc-ee's is located across the interstate from the subject property. The site marks the company's expansion outside of the Southern US and includes a 74,000 SF retail building, 116 fueling stations, and 12 EV charging stations. Buc-ee's locations see 4.6 million annual visitors.

Randy Blankstein and Jimmy Goodman of The Boulder Group represented the buyer in the transaction. The seller is a Midwest based developer and the buyer was a private investor from California.

The tenant is the corporate entity of Heartland Dental, the largest dental support organization in the US. Heartland Dental supports 1,700 dental offices nationwide.

“New construction properties with long term leases to e-commerce resistant tenants are the most sought-after net lease product” said Randy Blankstein, President of The Boulder Group. Jimmy Goodman of The Boulder Group, added,“The market for new construction dental assets remains active as they offer a stable investment with a service based tenant.”

