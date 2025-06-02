3Rd Annual SKATESIDE FEST Powered By Converse CONS & Zumiez Delivers Big Energy Despite Rain

MENAFN - GetNews) Culver City's Premier Skate Event Celebrates a Decade of Community with Smiles, Style, and Skate Culture







Rain couldn't stop the energy at SKATESIDEFEST:

The Big10, held on Saturday,May17 at Bill Botts Park in Culver City. Skaters, families, and supporters turned out in full force to celebrate 10 years of THE SKATESIDE -a youth-focused skate program dedicated to confidence, creativity, and community.

Headlined by Converse CONS and Zumiez , the event buzzed with excitement as the two brands partnered to showcase the new LouieLopezLL2 shoe colorways, available at Zumiez. Professional skateboarder LouieLopez made a memorable guest appearance, connecting with fans and giving young skaters their first chance to meet a pro in person.

“SKATESIDE is more than just a sports program-it's mentoring, it's confidence building, it's teaching young people that when you fall down, you get right back up,” said FreddyPuza, ViceMayor of Culver City.“One of the best things about SKATESIDE is inclusivity. No matter your ability, your background, your skill set-all are welcome.”

The inflatable skate ramp was a fan favorite, introducing over 100first-timeskaters to the sport with help and encouragement from Danny of SK8BRDBUS, who also kept the crowd energized as SkateparkMC.

Highlights from the Day:

● Converse CONS & Zumiez powered the Skatepark Zone with contests, product giveaways, and hands-on community engagement.

● BonesLoveMilk delivered major fun in the Family Fun Zone , with free milk, stickers, wristbands, and more.

● GROMLIN UNIVERSE hosted the 6 & Under and 7–10 year old contests, with 24 participants shining bright.

● Fit of the Fest , powered by Pro Club and hosted by OPEN LATE , was a hit as attendees showed off their best style.

● Triple Eight donated over 50 helmets an d pads to support safe skating.

● Impala Skates brought energy and instruction to the Ro ller Skate Zone .

● Beginner Skateboarding Lessons welcomed over 25 youth , while 15 joined the Roller Skating Lessons .

● The Helpful Honda Crew supported setup and behind-the-scenes operations.

● The Vendor Marketplace featured a diverse mix of local small businesses, artists, and community resources.

Also in attendance was Edward Jeffries, renowned adaptive athlete and world champion WCMX rider, who came out to support the inclusive spirit of the event.

“The smiles, the energy, and the turnout-this is what SKATESIDE is all about,” said ElenaDi Gianni, co-founder of THE SKATESIDE.“Even with the rain, we saw a strong show of support from our community. It reminded us that the movement we're building is real, growing, and deeply rooted in love and resilience.”

With growing momentum and clear community demand, SKATESIDE FEST 2026 will expand into a 2-day ex perience , bringing even more opportunities to celebrate skateboarding, confidence, and community in the years ahead.

