New Children's Book“Adventures With Poppy” Celebrates The Power Of Family, Love, And Literacy Across Generations, Now Available On Amazon

Author Gabriella Gentile makes her literary debut with Adventures with Poppy, a heartwarming children's book that captures the lifelong bond between a girl and her beloved grandfather, Poppy. From imaginative childhood adventures to life's most meaningful milestones-like Gabby's wedding day and the birth of her daughter-Poppy's steadfast presence offers comfort, joy, and unwavering love.

Told with tenderness and authenticity, Adventures with Poppy is more than just a touching story-it's a celebration of family, the legacy of unconditional love, and the timeless memories we carry through the generations. As Gabby becomes a mother herself, the spirit of her Poppy lives on in the life of her daughter, Lucia, completing a beautiful, full-circle journey of connection and legacy.

“Some adventures last a lifetime-and beyond,” Gentile writes, reminding readers of all ages that the people who shape us never really leave us.

Gentile, an elementary school teacher, has long believed that the best adventures begin with a good book. Her passion for reading took root in childhood, thanks to her grandfather's unique challenge: if she read 20 books every summer, she'd earn a special ice cream cone. It was a fun deal-but what Gabriella didn't know then was the deeper significance behind it.

Her grandfather, Poppy, spent most of his life reading at a fourth-grade level, despite being a successful businessman, athlete, and father of three. His secret struggle with literacy was something only a few close family members and friends knew. It wasn't until his 40th birthday-when he couldn't read aloud a joke card among friends-that he decided it was time for change. With the help of The Literacy Volunteers of America, Poppy worked tirelessly to learn how to read and write, proving that it's never too late to grow, learn, and transform.

“My Poppy's story is a reminder of the privilege of reading-something we so often take for granted,” Gentile shares.“He's an inspiration to so many young readers, and I hope his legacy continues to empower others to embrace the life-changing magic of books.”

Adventures with Poppy is a deeply personal tribute that speaks to readers of all ages. It reminds us that love, resilience, and the stories we share can echo far beyond our lifetimes.

About the Author:

Gabriella Gentile is a passionate educator and first-time author. She brings her love of reading to life both in the classroom and now on the page. Inspired by the incredible bond with her grandfather, Adventures with Poppy is a story straight from the heart.

