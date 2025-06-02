Debut Author MM Desch Delivers A Genre-Expanding Thriller That Blurs The Line Between Psychology, Medicine, And Murder

Rowan Prose Publishing announces the release of Tangled Darkness, a debut psychological-medical thriller by MM Desch that masterfully fuses authentic psychiatry, criminal suspense, and deeply personal stakes. Praised by Midwest Book Review for its“delicate balance between a murder investigation and personal revelations,” and shortlisted by Chanticleer International Book Awards, Tangled Darkness introduces a bold new voice in thriller fiction.

When a psychiatric clinic assistant turns up dead, Dr. Leslie Schoen-a respected psychiatrist-is named a suspect. The fallout threatens not just her career but her marriage, her safety, and the life she's built with her pregnant wife, Izzy. As Detective Davis leads the official investigation, Leslie sets out on a dangerous parallel pursuit for the truth. What she uncovers is a network of lies, a prescription opioid ring, and a trail of secrets too dangerous to ignore.

“Tangled Darkness is a twisty thriller with tons of heart,” says author and bookseller, Michael Keefe.

With tension that builds like a drumbeat and stakes that climb with every chapter, Tangled Darkness will resonate with fans of Freida McFadden, Lucinda Berry, Patricia Cornwell, and The Silent Patient. MM Desch's professional expertise lends rare authenticity to the psychological and medical elements that ground the story.

As Leslie battles enemies both external and internal, readers are drawn into a gripping portrait of resilience, love, and survival. In the shadowy corners of psychiatric medicine, no one is above suspicion-and the killer may be hiding in plain sight.

Tangled Darkness releases July 15, 2025 and is available for preorder now for Kindle, other e-readers, and paperback on Amazon or Barnes & Noble.

Want to learn more about MM Desch, her gripping thrillers, and the real-life experience behind her storytelling? Visit marydesch to explore her books, discover behind-the-scenes insights, stay up to date on upcoming events, and dive into her thought-provoking blog.

Are you interested in reviewing the novel? An early digital copy is available for review on BookSirens, Amazon, Goodreads, BookBub, Barnes & Noble, Google Play Books, Kobo, and Apple Books here .

Praise for Tangled Darkness:

“...Desch weaves psychological revelations together that work on different levels, ... [resulting] in a delicate balance between a murder investigation and personal revelations which create exquisite tension and drive a memorable, revealing plot." -Midwest Book Review

“... An exceptional medical thriller ... remarkably crafted and kept my interest from start to finish.” -Readers' Favorite (Five-Star Review)

“... I thoroughly enjoyed getting lost in this very compelling story. I would recommend this book to anyone who loves a fast-paced psychological crime thriller.” -Twylla Johnson for Reedsy Discovery (Five-Star Review)

“... Combining [MM Desch's] vast medical knowledge with emotional depth and careful plotting... Tangled Darkness is a compelling debut.” - The Book Review Directory

About the Author

MM Desch brings over three decades of experience as a practicing psychiatrist to her debut thriller, Tangled Darkness. A proud LGBTQ+ voice in fiction, Desch crafts compelling, genre-expanding narratives that merge her deep clinical insight with the pacing and intrigue of high-stakes thrillers. With a background in addiction medicine and psychiatric practice, she writes exciting and enlightening fiction that examines the moral complexity and emotional weight of mental health work.

Originally from the Midwest and a graduate of the University of Nebraska Medical Center, Desch now lives in Portland, Oregon, with her wife and their spirited mini schnauzer. When not writing, she enjoys hiking, golf, the WNBA, and exploring the vibrant food culture of the Pacific Northwest.