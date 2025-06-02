Jordanian Academics Hail PM's Visit To Education Ministry As Turning Point In National Education Reform

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Zarqa, June 2 (Petra) Academics and educators welcomed Prime Minister Jaafar Hassan's visit to the Ministry of Education, where he held a productive meeting with Minister of Education and Minister of Higher Education Azmi Mahafzah, alongside Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship Sami Smeirat.Jamal Shalabi, professor of political science at the Hashemite University, told Petra that the visit, which came under royal directives, represents a pivotal moment in the course of national education. It signals a new phase of reform aimed at revamping curricula, enhancing the learning environment, and leveraging technological tools and artificial intelligence to prepare future generations.Shalabi noted that the prime minister's directives mark a paradigm shift in official educational policy, reflecting His Majesty King Abdullah II's vision of education as the cornerstone of human development and national identity. "Investing in education particularly in technology and AI is no longer optional. It is essential for equipping youth to plan for the future and meet the demands of the labor market," he said.He emphasized the need to align education with labor market needs and ensure national stability by strengthening the role of teachers, enhancing their performance, and reinforcing their mission. Initiatives such as allocating land for teacher housing and improving infrastructure reflect a rapid governmental shift toward comprehensive education reform, he added.Mustafa Ayrout, professor of educational administration at the University of Jordan and a media figure, underscored the importance of implementing the prime minister's directives. He commended Hassan for effectively translating King Abdullah's vision of teacher support and education modernization into actionable policies.Ayrout called for school activities and morning broadcasts to highlight Jordan's national role and the Hashemite custodianship over Jerusalem's holy sites, while also documenting the King's regional and local efforts, particularly on the Palestinian issue.He described the integration of technology under the National Council for Future Technology, chaired by HRH Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, as a promising step toward comprehensive educational advancement. The allocation of land for teacher housing and the inclusion of these projects in the 2026 budget will promote regional development and support the educational workforce.The prime minister's field visits to over 20 schools, Ayrout noted, reflect a deep understanding of urgent infrastructure needs, especially as Jordan continues to absorb the pressures of hosting Syrian refugees. He also praised the government's decision to allocate emergency funds through the Social Security Fund and to establish long-term, low-interest financial support for teachers, addressing their professional and psychological well-being.He lauded the package of support measures announced during the visit, including expanding scholarships for teachers' children, increasing the number of educators benefiting from Hajj missions (including spouses), and broadening access to loans and grants steps that promote educational equity and social support for teaching staff.Amer Wathaefi, Head of the Educational Development Council at Zarqa's First Education Directorate, described the visit as a qualitative leap in following through on the King's directives. He said the decisions announced directly address needs on the ground from reinforcing national identity in school routines to integrating national achievements into curricula and broadcasts.He stressed the importance of expanding vocational education and linking students with the job market to fight unemployment and achieve sustainable development. Wathaefi noted that the prime minister's proposals reflect a comprehensive vision for both general and higher education, calling for swift implementation to ensure both educational and economic progress.He also confirmed that the next academic year will see major improvements in school infrastructure, with plans to construct 85 new schools and expand 35 more through community responsibility projects in collaboration with the private sector. This marks a tangible shift toward a modern and advanced learning environment.Finally, Wathaefi highlighted the launch of the teacher housing project, with land already allocated and funding secured in the 2026 budget, noting that the initiative will motivate educators and support localized development across the kingdom.