Interior Minister Attends Sahab's Celebration Of 79Th Independence Day
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Sahab, June 2 (Petra) Minister of Interior Mazen Farraya on Monday sponsored a national celebration organized by Sahab Municipality to mark the 79th anniversary of Jordan's independence. The event was held at the Martyr Ibrahim Hassouneh Stadium (Sahab Walkway), with the participation of government officials, local dignitaries, and members of the community.
In his address, Farraya described Independence Day as a cherished national occasion that renews Jordanians' allegiance to the Hashemite leadership. He praised the Kingdom's security and stability, achieved under the wisdom of His Majesty King Abdullah II and the historic leadership of the Hashemite dynasty.
The minister highlighted Jordan's resilience in maintaining peace and security amid a turbulent regional landscape, attributing this to the awareness of the Jordanian people and the sacrifices of the country's armed forces and security agencies. He noted that many citizens from neighboring countries seek Jordanian residency and nationality due to the kingdom's stability and global standing.
Farraya also pointed to progress made across various public service sectors over recent years, describing it as a qualitative leap in state performance. While acknowledging the need for further development, he affirmed that essential government services are now widely accessible throughout the kingdom.
He reaffirmed Jordan's unwavering stance on the Palestinian cause, particularly in light of the suffering in Gaza. Jordan's support for Palestinians, he stressed, goes beyond rhetoric manifesting in real, tangible political and humanitarian efforts on the ground.
Speaking at the event, Minister of Water and Irrigation Raed Abu Soud reviewed the kingdom's accomplishments over nearly eight decades of independence. He commended His Majesty King Abdullah II's leadership in driving modernization and national development, citing Sahab (southeast of Amman) as a model of local growth under Jordan's independent governance.
The ceremony featured patriotic performances and poetry recitations, including musical pieces by the Public Security Directorate's band and vocal performances that were warmly received by attendees, who expressed pride in the symbolic and emotional importance of the occasion for all Jordanians.
