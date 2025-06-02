Brazil Awards APC CEO Order Of Rio Branco

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 2 (Petra) Brazilian Ambassador to Jordan Marcio Fagundes do Nascimento on Monday bestowed the prestigious Order of Rio Branco on Arab Potash Company CEO Maen Nsour, on behalf of President Luiz In?cio Lula da Silva, in recognition of his contribution to strengthening commercial ties between Jordan and Brazil.The decoration ceremony took place at the Brazilian Embassy in Amman, attended by high-profile Jordanian dignitaries including Senate President Faisal Fayez, Senator Samir Al-Rifai, and former Prime Minister Abdullah Nsour. Also present was Elizabeth "El?bieta" Klein, Director General of the International Fertilizer Association.Named after diplomat José Paranhos, the Baron of Rio Branco, the order honors individuals who promote Brazil's international relations through diplomacy and peace. The award recognized Nsour's pivotal role in expanding fertilizer trade between the two countries and reinforcing economic cooperation.Ambassador do Nascimento praised Nsour, saying, "It is a great honor to present this award to you, my dear friend. You have been a true supporter of Brazil-Jordan commercial and friendly relations. We deeply value true partners and loyal friends especially in times of adversity. Today, Brazil can confidently say that Arab Potash Company and its CEO, Maen Nsour, are at the forefront of those partnerships."Nsour outlined his company's strategy for responding to Brazil's potash needs, noting significant progress since 2018. "We adopted a comprehensive strategy involving product development, market adaptation, and infrastructure investment," he said. "Our exports to Brazil surged from zero in 2018 to 42,000 tons in 2019, reaching over 319,000 tons in 2024. Potash now makes up 90 percent of Jordan's total exports to Brazil."He added that Brazil has become one of the largest importers of Jordanian potash, underscoring the mutual benefits of this trade relationship.Brazil, a global agricultural powerhouse, supplies Jordan with key food commodities, while Jordan supports Brazil's massive farming sector with potash and fertilizers. This partnership has been reinforced by high-level exchanges and institutional ties, including the opening of Arab Potash Company's representative office in S?o Paulo.