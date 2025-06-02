403
NARC To Establish Genetic Crop Center To Bolster Food Security
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Madaba, June 2 (Petra) The National Agricultural Research Center (NARC) announced plans to establish a genetic resource center for wheat, barley, and legumes at the Al Mashqar Agricultural Research Center to support scientific research, assist farmers, and strengthen national food security.
Speaking during a visit to the center , NARC Director General Ibrahim Rawashdeh said the gene center will be managed by a team of experienced NARC researchers and will focus on cultivating crop varieties that are resilient to environmental challenges such as climate change and water scarcity.
Rawashdeh emphasized the importance of studying and analyzing various strategic aspects of these crops, including productivity enhancement and the development of new cultivars with improved agricultural quality.
He noted the need to examine the environmental factors affecting crop quality such as soil type, water availability, and agricultural technologies while also working on effective disease and pest control methods and improving crop adaptability to changing climates.
He encouraged researchers to submit proposals for innovative research projects that reflect the agricultural realities of the region, stressing the need to assess local farming needs. Rawashdeh also underscored the importance of adhering to the code of professional conduct, safeguarding public funds, optimizing expenditures, and implementing sound governance practices to ensure fairness among the country's research centers and stations.
