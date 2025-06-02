EMX Announces Voting Results From Its 2025 Annual General Meeting
|Director
|Votes FOR
|Votes WITHHELD
|Dawson C. Brisco
|99.41%
|0.59%
|David M. Cole
|99.55%
|0.45%
|Sunny S.C. Lowe
|96.88%
|3.12%
|Henrik K.B. Lundin
|99.34%
|0.66%
|Geoff G. Smith
|99.52%
|0.48%
|Michael D. Winn
|99.51%
|0.49%
Shareholders voted 99.14% in favour of setting the number of directors at six, 99.10% in favour of appointing Davidson & Company LLP, Chartered Accountants as auditors, and 96.76% in favour of ratifying and approving the Company's Stock Option Plan.
Voting results for all resolutions noted above are reported in the Report on Voting Results as filed under the Company's SEDAR+ profile on June 2, 2025.
About EMX. EMX is a precious and base metals royalty company. EMX's investors are provided with discovery, development, and commodity price optionality, while limiting exposure to risks inherent to operating companies. The Company's common shares are listed on the NYSE American Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "EMX". Please see for more information.
For further information contact:
| David M. Cole
President and CEO
Phone: (303) 973-8585
...
| Stefan Wenger
Chief Financial Officer
Phone: (303) 973-8585
...
| Isabel Belger
Investor Relations
Phone: +49 178 4909039
...
