FRNT Financial Clarifies New Revenue Lines Following Q3 2025 Financials

In Q3 2025, FRNT originated over $15 million in Bitcoin-backed loans through its newly launched institutional lending platform, which debuted in late-2024. FRNT originates USD loans collateralized by BTC and other liquid digital assets between institutional lenders and borrowers. Loans are executed and monitored on the FRNT Lending Platform, with BitGo serving as tri-party custodian.

Fully automated tri-party structure with no rehypothecation and 24/7 margin monitoring

Robust crypto-native infrastructure combined with institutional-grade risk management Real-time loan dashboards with instant visibility into collateral health, margin status and historical activity

The Company notes that revenue for this business line will be recognized in two-ways, 'spread revenue' and 'origination fees.' Spread revenue is collected with interest payments throughout the life of the loan. This implies that if a loan is liquidated or for whatever reason is closed before the end of the term, FRNT will only earn revenue for the period the loan was active. Origination fees represent compensation for FRNT's facilitation and operational support in setting up the loan. Where the fee relates solely to loan origination, it is recognized upfront.

Giles Colwell, Head of North American Distribution, notes, "We've built a turnkey solution for institutions looking to lend against crypto securely. Our early traction shows just how much demand exists for infrastructure that bridges traditional capital with digital assets."

CEO Commentary:

Stéphane Ouellette, CEO of FRNT, noted, "While in Q3, the industry was impacted due to macro disruptions surrounding global trade, in the weeks following the end of the quarter enthusiasm and interest from institutions in the digital asset space returned in full-force. FRNT finds itself uniquely positioned for the revenue re-rating in institutional crypto services and is seeing particularly strong growth trends in its lending and merchant banking businesses. We are extremely excited for the opportunities presented in the second half of the year as this market-cycle continues to mature."

About FRNT Financial Inc.

FRNT Financial is an institutional capital markets platform that bridges traditional and web-based finance through innovative technology-forward solutions. The Company partners with financial institutions and crypto-native firms to deliver a range of capital markets services. Headquartered in Toronto, FRNT was co-founded in 2018 by CEO Stéphane Ouellette.

