Hemisphere Energy Announces Results From Annual General And Special Meeting Of Shareholders

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 2, 2025) - Hemisphere Energy Corporation (TSXV: HME) (OTCQX: HMENF) ("Hemisphere" or the "Company") announces the results of its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders ("AGSM") that was held today.

A total of 41,688,604 common shares were voted at the AGSM, representing 43.07% of total shares issued and outstanding as at the April 14, 2025 record date of the AGSM.

Shareholders voted in favour of all items considered at the AGSM, including:

Fix the Number of Directors: The number of directors of the Company was set at six (6).Election of Directors: The following individuals were elected to the Board of Directors of the Company for the ensuing year: Charles O'Sullivan, Don Simmons, Frank Borowicz, Bruce McIntyre, Gregg Vernon, and Richard Wyman.Appointment of Auditor: Shareholders approved the reappointment of KPMG LLP as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year at a remuneration to be fixed by the Board of Directors.Approval of Amended and Restated Stock Option Plan: Shareholders passed an ordinary resolution ratifying, confirming and approving the Company's Amended and Restated Stock Option Plan.Approval of Bonus Award Incentive Plan: Shareholders passed an ordinary resolution ratifying, confirming and approving the Company's Bonus Award Incentive Plan.Ratification of RSU Grants: Disinterested Shareholders passed an ordinary resolution approving, confirming and ratifying the grant of an aggregate of 1,221,000 restricted share units.

Hemisphere is a dividend-paying Canadian oil company focused on maximizing value-per-share growth with the sustainable development of its high netback, ultra-low decline conventional heavy oil assets through polymer flood enhanced oil recovery methods. Hemisphere trades on the TSX Venture Exchange as a Tier 1 issuer under the symbol "HME" and on the OTCQX Venture Marketplace under the symbol "HMENF".

