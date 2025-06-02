Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwaiti Ambassador Presents Credentials To President Of Botswana


2025-06-02 07:06:07
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 2 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Ambassador to South Africa Salem Al-Shabli, presented his credentials as non-resident Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the State of Kuwait to Botswana's President, Duma Gideon Boko.
In a statement to KUNA by the Kuwaiti Embassy in South Africa said that Ambassador Al-Shabli conveyed the greetings of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to the President of Botswana, wishing him success and good health and to the government and people of Botswana continued progress and prosperity.
He expressed Kuwait's keenness to strengthen relations between both countries and to advance cooperation in all fields to serve the common interests.
Ambassador Al-Shabli was accompanied during the credential presentation ceremony by First Secretary Jassim
