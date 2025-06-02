Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Modi Calls For Investing In Indian Civil Aviation Sector


2025-06-02 07:06:07
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, June 2 (KUNA) -- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday appealed to invest in Indian civil aviation sector showing the huge potential.
Addressing the 81st Annual General Meeting of IATA and plenary Session of World Air Transport Summit in New Delhi, Modi said that India presents an excellent opportunity for investment for the world's leading aviation companies.
He also asserted that India is emerging as a leading force in the global space-aviation convergence.
Modi stated that Indian civil aviation is poised to witness massive growth stating India today is the world's third-largest domestic aviation market.
The Indian PM remarked that India's airlines continue to achieve double-digit growth, with 240 million passengers flying annually surpassing the total population of most countries worldwide. Modi projected that by 2030, this number is to reach 500 million passengers.
Modi noted that 3.5 million metric tons of cargo are transported by air annually in India and this volume is set to increase to 10 million metric tons by the end of this decade.
He underscored India's investment in world-class airport infrastructure saying only 74 operational airports were there in 2014 and now it has expanded to 162. Modi further said that Indian carriers have placed orders for over 2,000 new aircraft signaling rapid growth in the sector. (end)
