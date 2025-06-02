Severe Hailstorm Ravages South Kashmir Orchards
The hailstorm severely damaged apple orchards in the Chitragam area of Shopian and Tral in Pulwama, compounding the challenges faced by fruit growers already struggling from previous storms. This comes just days after similar damage was reported in Shopian's Sedow-Hirpora belt and Kulgam's DH Pora.
Growers said that despite repeated crop losses over the years due to unpredictable weather, government compensation and protective measures remain insufficient.
“Our orchards were hit mercilessly,” said Nazim Ahmad, a Shopian orchardist.“We invest lakhs annually in fertilizers and labor, only to lose everything in a single storm without support.”
Farmers have called on the government to introduce a comprehensive Crop Insurance Scheme to protect their incomes. Many are willing to pay premiums if it guarantees fair compensation during disasters.
“We don't want charity, just fair insurance,” said another grower.“The government must act before it's too late.”
In addition, growers demanded loan interest waivers to ease financial burdens caused by repeated losses.
“The lack of crop insurance has turned natural calamities into a human crisis,” said a fruit growers' association member.“Horticulture supports over 8 lakh families and contributes nearly 10% to the UT's economy. Immediate government action is critical.”
Farmers also urged the deployment of damage assessment teams from SKUAST-Kashmir and the Department of Horticulture to ensure proper compensation.
“This is not the first time we've appealed,” said another grower.“If the government ignores us, Kashmir's economy and the livelihoods of thousands will suffer irreparably.”
They have appealed directly to Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, hoping for swift and concrete relief measures.
Similar reports of crop damage also came from Tral in Pulwama district following the hailstorm.
According to the Meteorological Department (MeT), the maximum temperatures in the region settled well below normal. Srinagar recorded 23.5 degrees Celsius, about 3.2 degrees below the average for this time of year. Other areas such as Gulmarg, Pahalgam, Qazigund, Kupwara, and Kokernag also reported temperatures several degrees below normal.
Jammu division experienced a similar dip, with Bhaderwah recording the lowest temperature at 21 degrees Celsius, which is nearly 8 degrees below normal.
Dr. Mukhtar Ahmad, Director of MeT, said light to moderate rain and thundershowers are expected at many places until Tuesday, with generally dry weather forecasted from June 3 to 8. However, isolated showers may occur during late afternoons.
The MeT also issued an advisory warning that intense showers at some locations could trigger localized flash floods.
